CLASS B BASEBALL: Stuart, Kiowa secure spots at state tournament

Apr. 25—The Hornets are heading back to OKC.

Stuart faced off against Kremlin-Hillsdale in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B regional final Thursday, where the Hornets secured the 11-2 win to punch its ticket to the state tournament.

The bats got hot early in the first for Stuart with back-to-back singles from Nolan Stewart and Cody Cook. But both wouldn't be on base long as a Zack Luker line drive double cleared the bags. Nolan Lindley later added a bunt, giving the Hornets an opportunity to score two more runs and a 4-0 lead after the opening inning.

The Broncs got a run back in the top of the second, but Stuart stung right back in the bottom frame — using a Dre'von Colbert double to score another pair of runs.

Kremlin-Hillsdale scored another run in the top of the fourth, but that'd be it as Stuart slammed the door shut with another big inning at the plate.

Dallin Whitaker slapped an RBI single down the third base line, and Colbert followed with another RBI single to left. Lindley returned to the plate and smashed a high-flying ball to center, earning two more runs.

Trenton Wimberly chipped in an RBI double, putting the emphatic exclamation point on the win.

Colbert led the way at the plate, going 2-3 with three RBIs, followed by Lindley and Luker with two each, and Whitaker and Wimberly with one each. Cook got the win on the mound, striking out five in the regional victory.

Next up for Stuart, the Hornets will face the competition at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State Spring Baseball Tournament, scheduled for May 2-4 in Oklahoma City.

KIOWA 12, LEEDEY 2

The Cowboys are riding their way to Oklahoma City.

Kiowa battled against Leedey Thursday in the OSSAA Class B regional final, where the Cowboys rolled out to a 12-2 win and advance to the state tournament.

Chandler Kelley got the Cowboys on the board first, scoring off a wild pitch. Cason Church followed with an RBI double to center, putting Kiowa up by two. But the Bison answered with a solo home run shot, cutting the lead down to one.

Kiowa answered in the top of the fourth inning, where the Cowboys bats got hot. Hunter Boatright put a ball into play that scored a run, and Cash Clifft followed with a bunt to score another. Noah Foris then zipped a ball into left, pushing the lead out to four.

Eli Foris took one for the team in his at bat, with a hit-by-pitch with bases loaded gave Kiowa a run. Kelley followed that up with a walk, extending the Kiowa lead to 7-1.

Leedey added a run in the bottom of the fourth, but the Cowboys kept the momentum going in the top of the fifth.

Church sent a grounder out into left for an RBI, and Noah Foris scored a pair off a high-flying double to right — later scoring himself to push the lead out to nine. Eli Foris followed his brother's efforts with an RBI double to left, sealing away the win.

The Cowboys' collective efforts at the plate led to 11 RBIs on the night. Shooter Boatright got the victory on the mound, striking out eight in the win.

Next up for Kiowa, the Cowboys will face the competition at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State Spring Baseball Tournament, scheduled for May 2-4 in Oklahoma City.

Here are the complete results for local Class B schools in baseball regional action:

STUART REGIONAL

G1: Stuart 14, Battiest 0

G2: Kremlin-Hillsdale 7, Smithville 4

G3: Stuart 7, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2

G4: Battiest 10, Smithville 4

G5: Kremlin-Hillsdale 9, Battiest 1

G6: Stuart 11, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2 (Stuart goes to State)

KIOWA REGIONAL

G1: Kiowa 11, Covington-Douglas 1

G2: Lomega 6, Leedey 2

G3: Kiowa 10, Lomega 0

G4: Leedey 11, Covington-Douglas 1

G5: Leedey 9, Lomega 5

G6: Kiowa 12, Leedey 2 (Kiowa goes to State)