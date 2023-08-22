Class B 2023 football District 5-8 preview: Polls, storylines, players, games to watch

Dewar nearly had a perfect record.

The Dragons dominated most of their Class B Oklahoma high school football schedule last year, shutting out three opponents and allowing no more than 14 points in any regular-season game.

Then they ran into Oklahoma Bible in the state quarterfinals, and their season abruptly ended with a 46-0 loss.

Although the Dragons couldn’t claim the 2022 crown, they have recent state championship experience. Dewar captured the 2020 title with a 38-20 victory over Laverne.

Can the Dragons return to the state finals this year? They enter this season as a Class B power, but several other teams are on the rise. Here’s a look at the Class B landscape in Districts 5-8 heading into the 2023 season:

Top storylines

How will Drumright fare with new coach?: Drumright has a new head coach, but he’s no stranger to Oklahoma high school football. After starting his career at Yale, Chris Elerick built a notable resume at Class A Stroud, where he compiled a 128-50 record through 15 years. Most recently, he led the Tigers to an 11-1 record and a second-round playoff appearance in 2019. Next, he looks to turn around Drumright’s program. The Tornadoes went 3-6 last season.

Will Davenport climb again?: Davenport consistently appears in the Class B playoff bracket. For 16 straight years, the Bulldogs won at least one postseason game, but they were quieter in 2022 with a young team. Although they went 6-5, they exited the playoffs with a first-round loss to Pioneer-Pleasant Vale. Will the Bulldogs make a deeper playoff run this time? They’re chasing their first state title since 2015.

Returning stars

Alex Allford, Sr., Wetumka: No matter what sport he plays, Allford makes an impact. As a junior quarterback/safety, he threw for 2,220 yards, rushed for 800 and made 56 tackles. He is a powerlifting state champion who also stars on the track and the basketball court.

Nevin Corbin, Sr., Dewar: Corbin showcased his speed as the Dragons went 11-1 last season. During the first round of playoffs, he rushed for six touchdowns in one quarter to lead Dewar past Gans.

Isaac Drake, Jr., Weleetka: As a linebacker and running back, Drake had a prolific sophomore season on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 1,570 yards, averaging 14.2 yards per carry, and made 111 tackles.

Key games

Keota at Arkoma, Week 9: Judging by the coaches’ poll, this could likely determine the District B-6 champion. Last season, Keota dominated Arkoma, 62-6, but Arkoma has home-field advantage this time.

Weleetka at Wetumka, Week 10: Located only about 10 miles apart in eastern Oklahoma, these programs are expected to be the top teams in their district. In last year’s Week 10 matchup, Weleetka squeezed out a 42-34 win against Wetumka.

Coaches’ polls

Twenty of 24 head coaches voted in their respective polls. Each team is listed with last year’s record.

B-5

1. Dewar (11-1)

2. Caddo (7-4)

3. Quinton (9-3)

4. Webbers Falls (6-5)

5. Porum (4-6)

6. Midway (3-7)

B-6

1. Keota (9-3)

2. Arkoma (5-5)

3. Welch (8-3)

4. Gans (2-9)

5. Cave Springs (2-8)

6. Foyil (1-9)

B-7

1. Tulsa Regent Prep (11-1)

2. Barnsdall (7-4)

3. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (6-5)

4. Drumright (3-6)

5. Yale (4-7)

6. Olive (2-8)

B-8

Note: This is a five-team district because Strother is not playing football.

T-1. Weleetka (10-3)

T-1. Wetumka (10-2)

3. Davenport (6-5)

4. Broken Arrow Summit Christian (3-8)

5. Depew (2-8)

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

