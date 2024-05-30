Class AA quarterfinal softball roundup: SF Lincoln's Madison Evans perfect with strikeouts in no-hit effort

May 30—ABERDEEN — A dominant pitching performance by Madison Evans led top-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln to a win over No. 9 Watertown in the opening round of the Class AA softball tournament on Thursday morning in Aberdeen.

Evans struck out 15 of the 16 batters she faced to complete a no-hitter, as the Patriots run-ruled Watertown 14-0 in five innings. Evans' lone base runner was Watertown's Lauryn Hirsh, who walked in the second inning.

The defending Class AA champs, who have yet to lose in the two-year history of sanctioned softball in the state, backed Evans' effort with a 12-run fourth inning to complete the rout.

Paxton Dekkers finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs, including a fourth-inning home run, while Sara Mathison had three hits and two runs. Hayden Kok added one hit, two RBIs and a run, and Avery Dorman had a two-RBI double in the fourth inning.

Alexa Brown picked up the loss inside the circle for Watertown, allowing eight hits and seven runs through three innings pitched.

Lincoln (20-0) will take on No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson in the semifinals at 3 p.m. on Friday, and Watertown (11-10) duels No. 5 Brandon Valley in the consolation bracket at 10 a.m. on Friday.

ABERDEEN — Jefferson fended off a late comeback attempt by Brandon Valley in Class AA quarterfinal action on Thursday afternoon.

Trailing 5-1 entering the seventh inning, the 5th-seeded Lynx compiled three runs to cut the deficit to one, but the 4th-seeded Cavaliers got the final out with two runners in scoring position to secure the win.

Tya Devericks tabbed the victory for Jefferson, pitching 6.1 innings, allowing seven hits and striking out seven. After Whitney Porter pitched .2 innings of relief, Devericks re-entered the game in the seventh to post the final out. Brooklyn Herrera led Jefferson's offense with an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly.

Brandon Valley pitcher Macy Lembcke recorded the loss despite pitching six four-hit innings and striking out five. Alexa Harms had two hits, a run and an RBI for the Lynx.