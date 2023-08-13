Class 6A-II 2023 football district previews: Polls, storylines, players and games to watch

Chad Cawood knows how to lead champions.

Stillwater football capped the past season with its first state title since 1967, and Cawood was the offensive coordinator. This year, the Pioneers are elevating Cawood to head coach since Tucker Barnard has left for Arkansas powerhouse Shiloh Christian.

The job titles have shifted, but the goal remains the same. Can Stillwater capture another Class 6A-II crown?

Although the Pioneers have some key spots to fill, several difference-makers return with championship experience. But they aren’t the only team with potential to run the table.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Class 6A-II landscape:

Top storylines

Will Muskogee’s turnaround continue?

Muskogee enjoyed a monumental 2022 season.

Only one year after finishing 2-8, the Roughers compiled a 10-2 record with a state semifinal appearance. They had a new stadium, new energy and new expectations.

This year, the Roughers will determine if they can consistently compete at that level. The preseason vibe is optimistic with visions of a state title. Jamarian Ficklin returns for his junior season after a notable sophomore year as starting quarterback. The roster also features a couple of senior Division I commits: receiver Kayden McGee (UNLV) and offensive lineman Wesley Harvey (TCU).

Muskogee's Kayden McGee (8) makes good yardage after a catch during high school football between Stillwater at Muskogee on November 3, 2022.

Up-and-coming QBs reside in 6A-II

Class 6A-II isn’t senior-heavy at the quarterback position, but this group is full of talent.

Two of the top signal-callers to watch are juniors: Jamarian Ficklin of Muskogee and Grady Adamson of Deer Creek.

Both picked up Division I offers after excelling as sophomore starters. Ficklin threw for 2,803 yards and 38 touchdowns while rushing for 308 yards. Adamson compiled 2,813 passing yards for 33 touchdowns.

The star quarterbacks at Stillwater and Choctaw have graduated, but each team is ready to reload.

Without Gage Gundy, the Pioneers could turn to sophomore Conner Quintero, junior Parker Edwards and/or senior Chance Acord, who just moved in from Cashion.

With Steele Wasel playing college ball at Akron, sophomore Landon Gatson and junior Cash Williams are in the running for QB1 at Choctaw.

Will the Big 4 remain?

Last season, four teams dominated Class 6A-II.

Choctaw, Deer Creek and Muskogee each finished with only two losses, while Stillwater went undefeated. All of these state semifinalists return significant talent, but will someone else enter the fold?

Excluding Stillwater, Tulsa Booker T. Washington is the most recent state champion that remains in 6A-II. The Hornets went 7-5 last season. Sand Springs and Lawton were the other Class 6A-II programs with winning records, and Ponca City made a surprise playoff push.

Putnam City coaching carousel

Two of the three Putnam City schools have new head coaches.

Putnam City Original coach Carter Whitson left for the same position at Edmond North, so Willis Alexander moved from Putnam West to PCO. Gregory Johnson is succeeding Alexander at Putnam West.

Putnam City head coach Carter Whitson during the high school football scrimmage between Bishop McGuinness and Putnam City at Putnam City Stadium Friday, August 20, 2021.

Returning stars

Josh Ford, Sr., Stillwater: The star tight end helped the Pioneers win a Class 6A-II title and then committed to Oklahoma State in January. At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, he brings significant height to the position.

Wesley Harvey, Sr., Muskogee: A 6-foot-8, 265-pound offensive lineman, Harvey watched his recruitment skyrocket this summer. He committed to TCU on Aug. 1.

Camarion Jones, Sr., Putnam North: Jones accounted for more than 1,000 yards of offense as a junior. He made his greatest impact as a running back, rushing for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Darian Melendez, Sr., Tulsa Booker T. Washington: A skilled offensive lineman, Melendez landed an offer from Missouri State in February, and he has received invites to many Division I camps. At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Melendez can play a major role in opening up the Hornets’ offense.

Kayden McGee, Sr., Muskogee: McGee had 739 receiving yards for 16 touchdowns last season. He committed to UNLV and also received offers from schools that included Arkansas State, Colorado State, Grambling State, Howard and Washington State.

Kevin Shenje, Sr., Deer Creek: Shenje was a leader of the Antlers’ defense as they reached the Class 6A-II semifinals. As a junior defensive end, he had 54 tackles and 13 sacks.

Will Smith, Sr., Choctaw: Smith occupies multiple roles for Choctaw. He is an edge rusher and tight end, and coach Jake Corbin said Smith will likely be the kicker, too. His offers include Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Washington State.

Heston Thompson, Sr., Stillwater: Thompson boosted Stillwater’s receiving game on the way to a Class 6A-II championship. He accrued 1,018 yards and 17 touchdowns on 78 receptions. Since star receiver Julius Talley graduated, Thompson’s limelight could grow this year.

Jordan Warrior, Sr., Putnam West: Carrying a couple of Division II offers into his senior year, Warrior has shown his abilities to affect every phase of the game. He made 30 tackles and accounted for 613 all-purpose yards last season.

Stillwater's Heston Thompson runs for a touchdown after a reception during the semifinal high school playoff game between Stillwater and Deer Creek at Ponca City High School in Ponca City, Okla., Friday, Nov., 25, 2022.

Key games

Choctaw at Deer Creek, Week 6: This game will likely be pivotal in determining the District 6A-II-2 champion. Choctaw won this matchup last year, 28-16, but what happens when it takes place on the Antlers’ field?

Tulsa Booker T. Washington at Sand Springs, Week 9: This is the biggest 6A-II matchup in the Tulsa area. Last season, Booker T. handily defeated Sand Springs, 41-14. The Sandites haven’t won against the Hornets since 2015.

Muskogee at Stillwater, Week 10: For the second straight year, the regular season ends with the most anticipated District 6A-II-1 matchup. After cruising past every other district opponent, Stillwater had to fight for the 38-21 win at Muskogee last year. This could be a budding rivalry as Muskogee continues to improve.

Coaches’ polls

Fifteen of 16 head coaches voted in their respective polls. Each school is listed with last season's record.

6A-II-1

T-1. Stillwater (13-0)

T-1. Muskogee (10-2)

3. Sand Springs (7-5)

4. Tulsa Booker T. Washington (7-5)

5. Bartlesville (5-7)

6. Tahlequah (3-8)

7. Putnam West (3-7)

8. U.S. Grant (0-10)

6A-II-2

1. Choctaw (11-2)

2. Deer Creek (10-2)

3. Ponca City (6-6)

T-4. Lawton (7-4)

T-4. Putnam City (4-7)

6. Putnam North (2-9)

7. Northwest Classen (2-8)

8. Capitol Hill (1-9)

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Class 6A-II 2023 high school football district previews