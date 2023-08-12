Class 6A-I 2023 football district previews: Polls, storylines, players and games to watch

Bixby passed the test last year.

In their Class 6A-I football debut, the Spartans continued their dominance, rolling to their fifth straight state title and a 12-1 record. Their sole blemish, a loss to Jenks in a showdown that aired on ESPN2, only fueled their fire as they approached the postseason.

Will Bixby continue to rule during the 2023 season, or will a different Class 6A-I colossus claim the crown? Although starting quarterback Connor Kirby graduated, the Spartans are still tough to beat. They return several stars, from versatile skill player Kordell Gouldsby to tenacious lineman Brody Duffel, and multiple guys are in the running for QB1.

But other teams can rely on depth, too. Tulsa Union, a likely candidate to jeopardize Bixby’s reign, enters the season with three players on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list of the state’s top senior recruits: Jino Boyd, Issac Covington and De’Von Jordan.

Here’s an overview of the Class 6A-I landscape:

Top storylines

Will an OKC-area team contend for the title?

Last season, all four of the Class 6A-I semifinalists were Tulsa-area teams.

Bixby avenged its regular-season loss to Jenks to reach the finals, while Owasso gutted out a six-overtime win against Tulsa Union.

The Tulsa giants are always strong, but could an Oklahoma City-area team be in the mix this year?

Mustang and Norman North are both striving to build on 8-3 seasons that ended with quarterfinal appearances. Meanwhile, Edmond Santa Fe is trying to turn into an OKC-metro power again. The Wolves, who faced Jenks in the 2020 state finals, have the challenge of bouncing back from last season’s 1-9 record.

Will Edmond Memorial continue to build?

Edmond Memorial took a significant step in 2022.

For the first time since 2016, the Bulldogs won more than two games in a season. They finished 4-7 with a playoff appearance, and judging by their district’s coaches’ poll, expectations for Edmond Memorial are higher this year.

Kansas quarterback commit David McComb returns for his junior season as the Bulldogs aim to keep growing.

Westmoore introduces new quarterback

Offseason changes shook up the Oklahoma high school football scene, and one of these was MJ Graham’s move to Westmoore.

The senior quarterback/defensive back arrived from Class 5A Southeast, where he played a major role in the Spartans’ first winning season since 2005.

Can he have this uplifting effect on Westmoore? The Jaguars went 3-8 through a difficult 6A-I schedule last season. This year, Houston commit Graham joins forces with Mykel Patterson-McDonald, a standout senior safety who has committed to OU.

Returning stars

Josh Aisosa, Sr., Edmond Santa Fe: A versatile offensive lineman, Aisosa recently committed to OU. He took up football just before his sophomore year, so his increased experience this season could benefit the Wolves in a big way.

Kordell Gouldsby, Sr., Bixby: Gouldsby can fit into multiple roles for the Spartans, but he made a particularly signifcant impact last season as a receiver. He compiled 653 yards and six touchdowns on 53 receptions, averaging 12.3 yards per catch.

De’Von Jordan, Sr., Tulsa Union: Ranked third on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list, Jordan is a shutdown cornerback. Although teams tended to avoid throwing his way, he had six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions during the past season.

Bergin Kysar, Sr., Edmond Santa Fe: Kysar committed to OU as a defensive end, and he also plays tight end for the Wolves. His junior stat line featured 53 tackles, including three for loss, and six sacks.

David McComb, Jr., Edmond Memorial: After committing to Kansas, McComb is ready to lead the Bulldogs as the starting quarterback again. He threw for 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns last year.

Edmond Memorial's David McComb throws a pass during the high school football game between Edmond Memorial and Edmond Santa Fe at Edmond Memorial High School in Edmond, Okla., Friday, Sept., 23, 2022.

Dax Noles, Sr., Norman: As a junior safety, Noles rackced up 142 tackles and three interceptions. He also rushed for 325 yards and nine touchdowns.

Mykel Patterson-McDonald, Sr., Westmoore: OU commit Patterson-McDonald checked in at No. 5 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list. He recorded 108 tackles and three interceptions last season.

Shaker Reisig, Jr., Tulsa Union: With several Division I offers, Reisig looks to build on a stellar sophomore campaign as Union’s starting quarterback. He threw for 2,656 yards and 27 touchdowns as the Redhawks went undefeated until the state semifinals.

J’Kharri Thomas, Sr., Owasso: Thomas had 601 receiving yards and 183 rushing yards last season. He also racked up 261 yards on kick returns. Since Owasso graduated several key skill players, Thomas could play an even greater role this year.

Harrison Utley, Sr., Norman North: One of the top offensive linemen in the state, Utley has committed to Kansas. He is No. 14 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list.

Owasso's J'Kharri Thomas runs the ball against Elias Battle of Norman North in their quarterfinal playoff football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Norman, Okla.

Key games

Owasso at Union, Week 4: Last year, this pairing made for one of the wildest matchups in Oklahoma high school football. Owasso and Union fought through a six-overtime state semifinal game, and the Rams upset the then-undefeated Redhawks, 50-47. This season, these are projected to be the top two teams in their district.

Jenks at Norman North, Week 6: Norman North claimed a rare win against Jenks last season, stunning the Trojans 31-21 at Allan Trimble Stadium. This year, we’ll see if the Timberwolves can handle Jenks again without star quarterback Kamden Sixkiller, who is now at McNeese State.

Bixby at Jenks, Week 10: This regular-season matchup was so hyped that it appeared on ESPN2 last year. Jenks made the most of the opportunity, ending Bixby’s 58-game win streak. But the Spartans had the final say, winning the rematch to advance to the state championship game. There’s quite a rivalry brewing here.

Coaches’ polls

All 16 head coaches in Class 6A-I voted in their respective district polls. Each team is listed with last season's record.

6A-I-1

Bixby (12-1) Jenks (10-3) Norman North (8-3) Broken Arrow (5-7) Westmoore (3-8) Moore (4-6) Enid (6-6) Southmoore (1-9)

6A-I-2

Tulsa Union (11-1) Owasso (9-5) Mustang (8-3) Edmond Memorial (4-7) Edmond Santa Fe (1-9) Norman (3-8) Edmond North (3-8) Yukon (1-9)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Class 6A-I 2023 high school football district previews