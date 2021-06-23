Class 5A state baseball: La Cueva roars back, tops Cleveland

Jun. 23—(Class 5A state tournament bracket)

Cleveland had the first four runs, and chances for plenty more.

La Cueva had the final 10 runs, and now, a chance to get into a state championship game.

The fourth-seeded Bears on Tuesday went hitless the first three innings, but eventually overcame a big deficit to oust No. 5 seed Cleveland 10-4 in the 5A quarterfinals at La Cueva.

La Cueva (16-3) will face No. 1 Rio Rancho or No. 8 Oñate on Thursday in the semifinals.

The Bears on Tuesday were without head coach Gerard Pineda. His wife, Bridget, had kidney transplant surgery on Sunday in Arizona. The family watched Tuesday's game from the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

"Great job BEARS! I am very proud of you!" Pineda tweeted after the game.

Even Bridget Pineda took to social media.

"My kidney and I are getting along well," she said.

And La Cueva was certainly thinking of the Pinedas.

"Everything here is for him," said outfielder Noah Morlock, who supplied one of the game's most important plays. "It's a family out here. Everyone wants to support his family, and him, and we miss him."

The Bears took several innings to warm up Tuesday, with a large crowd on hand to watch a rare quarterfinal-round game on a campus site.

La Cueva fell behind 4-0, but the Bears scored two runs in the fourth, and then went ahead with six runs in the fifth.

"When it went from 4-0 to 4-1, the dugout knew," said Mike McGaha, filling in for Pineda on Tuesday as head coach. "They could feel it change right at that moment."

Cleveland was leading 4-2 in the top of the fifth, and had runners at first and third with nobody out.

La Cueva starter Greyson Long got a strikeout for the first out. Benito Martinez followed, flying out to Morlock in right field.

At third, Christian Hoffman tagged up, but Morlock made a terrific throw to mow down Hoffman at the plate for the 9-2, inning-ending double play. Hoffman didn't attempt to slide and barreled into La Cueva catcher David Cooper, drawing the Bears' ire.

"I just wanted to do my job," Morlock said. "Do what I needed to do. I wanted to support Greyson as much as possible. He did a great job."

Leading off the bottom of the fifth, Ronan Hella turned on a 3-2 fastball from Cleveland starter Dayne Pengelly, and smashed it over the left-field fence, cutting the deficit to 4-3, just moments after that rousing double play. There was a tangible shift in momentum with those two plays taken in unison.

"It's a brotherhoold out there," Hella said. "When someone comes after one of our people ... "

La Cueva scored six runs in the fifth on only three hits. A wild pitch scored a run, a bases-loaded walk scored a run, a throwing error scored a run during that lengthy at-bat for the Bears.

Cleveland (16-5) was not without its chances. The Storm, in fact, had several rallies that would have allowed it to stretch its lead. In the first, a runner was picked off second base to kill a rally. In the third, Long, with Cleveland runners at second and third and one out, registered back-to-back strikeouts to escape trouble. Then there was the fifth, and that aforementioned double play.

"That (squandered chances) was the first thing I talked to my coaches about," Cleveland coach Shane Shallenberger said. "That's what killed us ... We could have almost put them in a real big hole. But they hung in there. La Cueva is a good team and they came through when they needed to."

Cleveland had a single run in the third on Julian Gonzales' RBI double. The Storm added three runs in the fourth. Martinez had an RBI double, Alex Admire delivered an RBI single and the third run was plated on a sacrifice fly.

NO. 4 LA CUEVA 10, NO. 5 CLEVELAND 4

Cleveland 001 300 0 — 4 9 2

La Cueva 000 262 x — 10 7 2

Batteries: C, Dayne Pengelly, Austin Barela (5), Benito Martinez (5), Jace Dominic (6) and Alex Admire. LC, Greyson Long and David Cooper. Win: Long. Loss: Pengelly. Leading hitters: C, Julian Gonzales 2-3, 2B, 2RBIs; Admire 2-3, 3B, RBI. LC, Akili Carras 2-3, RBI; Ryan Roche 1-2, 3B, 2RBIs; Ronan Hella 1-3, HR. Records: LC 16-3; C 16-5.