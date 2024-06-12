CLASS 5A-7A ALL-AREA: Rivalry brought out the best in Stiles and Jones

Jun. 12—For Morgan Stiles and Kaelyn Jones, it was a weird feeling.

The two are used to sharing a softball field as rivals, with Stiles having played for Athens and Jones for Hartselle, but as they came together to mark their postseason accomplishments, the two said it was odd not having met before off-field.

"I think this is the first time we've ever actually met not on a softball field," Stiles said.

While it may have been the first time for them to get acquainted on a personal level, they were certainly familiar with each other as rivals.

Athens and Hartselle met four times this past postseason, including two games in the Class 6A state finals. Each contest was as wild as the previous, as the two teams combined for 92 runs in those four games.

The teams split the four games, but in the end, it was Athens winning the Class 6A state championship for a second time in three years with a 14-11 win in the final game.

"It was definitely fun," Jones said. "It was a good four games, and each game it just felt like we were pushing each other even more."

"It was tough mentally on us I know, because we just kept trading runs," Stiles said. "I don't think that was something you normally see in the regionals or the state tournament."

The games brought out the best in several players, and that was true for Stiles and Jones. Although, in reality, it was just another day in the office for the pair.

Both players had star-studded seasons, with Stiles batting .516 with 78 runs scored, 65 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. Jones wasn't far behind, finishing the season hitting .507 with 70 runs scored, 42 RBIs and 38 stolen bases.

Because of their great seasons both players were chosen as The Daily's Class 5A-7A Players of the Year.

Both stars played a crucial part in helping their teams reach the Class 6A state finals, although each team took a different path.

For Athens, it was the Golden Eagles' third straight appearance in the 6A state championship. However, that doesn't mean this year's success was expected. With just two seniors and a slew of seventh-10th graders, Athens' run back to the finals still came as unexpected and magical.

"It was the most fun I've ever had," Stiles said. "It was different because we were basically a whole new team, but we all just became best friends, and making a run when no one thought we would, it was pretty special."

On the other side, it had been five years since Hartselle had been to the state tournament. Despite fielding one of the best and most talented teams in 6A each of the past two seasons, the Tigers had slipped up in the regional tournament.

Prior to this season, former player and longtime assistant coach Anna Hall was promoted to her first head coaching role. It ended up being just the spark the Tigers needed to get back to the state finals.

"None of us had ever been to the state tournament, and when Coach Hall was named our head coach, we really wanted to get there for her," Jones said. "Finally getting there was so awesome, and it meant a lot to us seniors because we felt like we left something for the younger girls to continue to strive for."

Softball in 6A ran through both Athens and Hartselle this season, and even though both Stiles (Mississippi State) and Jones (Wallace State) are headed off to play at the next level, both players think that will continue to be the case going forward.

"It's 100% for Athens. There's still so many young players on that team, and now they have championship experience," Stiles said.

Jones agreed.

"I think the future is pretty good for Hartselle, too," Jones said. "We have some great young players as well, and I have a lot of faith in Coach Hall."

