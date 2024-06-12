CLASS 5A-7A ALL-AREA: Barnes, Hall led teams to championship encounter

Jun. 12—It seemed almost pointless that the Class 6A state softball championship was played in Oxford this year, as the finals ran through just a 30 mile stretch of north Alabama.

Athens and Hartselle, two rivals that are quite familiar with each other, represented 6A in the state finals. The teams played four postseason games, splitting those 2-2. Hartselle got the best of Athens the first time, winning 17-16 to win the Class 6A Northwest Regional. However, Athens got the final win, defeating Hartselle 14-11 to win the state championship.

For leading their teams to the finals, both Athens coach Travis Barnes and Hartselle coach Anna Hall were named The Daily's 5A-7A Coaches of the Year.

Barnes led Athens to its third straight state finals appearance and to its second championship in three years. More impressive though was how he did it.

Athens' team boasted just two seniors and featured a seventh grader, three eighth graders and four 10th graders. Even for players who had played in the last two state finals, returning for another seemed like a dream.

"Nobody expected us to be there," Barnes said. "Every time I looked up, it was like we had a seventh grader or eighth grader batting, but it didn't matter. Our motto was RTL, refuse to lose, and that's exactly what they did."

In her first season as head coach, Hall led Hartselle to the state tournament for the first time since 2019 and to the state finals for the first time since winning in 2018. It was a special feeling for the former Hartselle player and longtime assistant coach.

"I've been to the state tournament as an assistant coach and player, but that was always in Montgomery," Hall said. "We were all experiencing Oxford for the first time together. The bus rides, the hotel stays, the games, it's something I wouldn't trade for anything."

Hall gave credit for the success to her players and said the bar has been set high going forward.

"It was nothing I did; this year it was all these girls," Hall said. "My expectations were high this year, and they will be again next year, but with these girls, anything is possible."

For Athens, with so many players coming back, it seems to be a golden time to be an Eagle.

"I've done this for a long time, and the team with the best chemistry usually makes it," Barnes said. "With so many young players, I don't think a lot of people expected us to get there, but the team's chemistry is why we did. It's going to be good going forward."

