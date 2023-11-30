Class 5 state football finals: Republic makes first title appearance vs. Cardinal Ritter

The greatest season in Republic High School football history will come to an end on Saturday night. The only question that remains is if the Tigers will finish as state champions for the first time in school second or finish as the runner-up.

Republic (10-3) will take on Cardinal Ritter (13-0) for the Class 5 state championship at the 2023 Show-Me Bowl on Friday at 7 p.m. at Faurot Field in Columbia.

The Tigers, led by third-year head coach Ryan Cornelsen, are playing in the school's first football state championship game. It got to this point with thrilling one-score wins over the likes of Lebanon, Helias Catholic and Webb City over the last three weeks.

Republic will have to knock off another state power if it's going to come out with a title. Cardinal Ritter is coming off a Class 3 state championship win over Reeds Spring from a year ago and hasn't lost since 2021. The Lions, out of St. Louis, are littered with Division I talent and have been dominant for the majority of the season.

Here's what you should know before Friday night and how you can watch the game.

Republic's state championship history

Friday night will mark Republic's first appearance in a state championship football game. The Tigers were previously 0-3 in semifinal appearances.

Cardinal Ritter's state championship history

The Lions are a year removed from their first state championship in school history. They beat Reeds Spring 46-7 in a Class 3 championship before being moved up to the Class 5 level this season. The Lions had Class 3 runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2008.

How Republic got here

The Tigers might have been the underdogs in each of their last three games but it hasn't mattered. They'll be the ones playing for a state championship come Friday night.

Republic had to travel to then-unbeaten Lebanon before a pair of home games against Helias Catholic and Webb City. Each team Republic played has had more postseason success than the Tigers over the last decade but Republic has found a way to pull off one-score games against each of them.

How Cardinal Ritter got here

An undefeated season for Cardinal Ritter has followed an undefeated run from last season. The Lions have an opportunity to win their 28th consecutive game.

The Lions haven't been challenged all that much this postseason with their closest game coming in their 30-point semifinal win over Cape Girardeau Central last week. The only time they've been within a score this season was in a 30-29 Week 5 victory over Helias Catholic — which Republic beat by seven in the state quarterfinals.

How Republic can win

Republic is going to have to do it the way it's beaten the best teams on its schedule all year — good ol' ball-control offense and create a few extra possessions along the way.

Cornelsen hasn't been shy to go for onside kicks throughout the postseason. His methodical offense is patient and not afraid to march down the field three yards at a time while eating up clock and converting on third- and fourth-downs.

The Tigers are going to have to play mistake-free football and create a few turnovers along the way. Cardinal Ritter has been great all season and we'll see if Republic has a little more magic in it.

How Cardinal Ritter can win

There's no question that Cardinal Ritter is the more talented team and it's going to have top-tier athletes all over the field. The Lions are the favorites to win this game thanks to explosive playmakers at the skill positions and by having a Division I-level quarterback.

Cardinal Ritter is going to want to get ahead early and make Republic play from behind. The Tigers aren't built in the passing game to overcome large deficits. They're going to try and create extra possessions with onside kicks and other tricks and the Lions have to limit such attempts.

How to watch Republic vs. Cardinal Ritter

What: 2023 Class 5 Show-Me Bowl

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia

Stream: MSHSAA.TV

An all-access pass to stream all of the MSHSAA state championship games can be purchased at MSHSAA.TV for $15.75.

