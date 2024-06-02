Class 5 & 6 track stars crowned State Champs at Todd Stadium

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WAVY) — Todd Stadium was the place to be on Saturday afternoon, as multiple 757 track stars on the high school level captured state championships.

As far as state team titles go, both Kecoughtan and the Grassfield girls won class five and six team state titles, respectively.

When you’re talking about the Grizzlies, you have to talk about Sophomore, Sophie Rambo. She cleaned house on Saturday, winning the 100 (11.80), 200 (24.06) and 400 (53.58) meter dashes. What a statement by someone we’ll be covering on the high school scene for a long time.

The Kellam Knights had a state champion too in Jane Phillips, who was dominant in the distance events. She won in the 800 and 1600 meters with times of 2:13:36 and 5:04:58 respectively.

Finally, Bayside’s Andrew Salvodon won the 400 meters and captured the class 5 title.

As for other state champs at Todd Stadium those are below:

Western Branch’s Grace Wager (discus)

Hickory’s Kerrigan Kimener (pole vault)

Tallwood’s Landon Walker (pole vault)

In classes 2, 3, and 4, here are your Champs:

Class 4:

Phoebus’ Isaiah Hayes (110 Hurdles), Paul Stephen Davis (400 M)

Manor’s Leah Williams (discus)

Churchland’s (Jazmen Bright, Bria Reese, Jaydah Howell and Triniti Desince (4×400)

Warhill’s Maximus Schill (discus)

Jamestown 4×800 relay team (Raini Mayo, Claire Bauer, Emily Dahl, Kylie Brooks)

Class 3

Lafayette’s Tristin Harris (triple jump)

Norcom’s Jaylin Roberts (300 hurdles)

Class 2

Poquoson’s Baker Green (100 M), Evan Harris (pole vault)

Bruton’s Jayden Curry (1,600 M), Nehemiah Barnett (high jump)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.