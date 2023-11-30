Class 4S state semifinals: Can Lakeland's strong rushing game be slowed by stout Buchholz D?

LAKELAND — Here we are in the state semifinals for football. While all the athletes in the other fall sports have long since completed their seasons, 36 football teams remain, including Lakeland and Gainesville's Buchholz in Class 4S. The two teams meet at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

For Lakeland, the Dreadnaughts, so far, are one game short of last season when they reached the state championship game and gave Bill Castle his eighth state title in his final season has head coach. Lakeland is looking to reach the championship game for the 10th time in school history.

For Buchholz, the Bobcats have matched their success of the past two seasons when they reached the state semifinals, losing both times to Venice, 42-35, last season, and St. Thomas Aquinas, 45-7, in 2021.

Buchholz is looking for its first trip to the state championship game since 1990 when it won its only state title, defeating Fort Lauderdale Dillard, 24-7.

Lakeland was at home for all four playoff games prior to the championship game last year and will be the away team in the playoffs for the first time since losing to Lake Gibson in 2021. This is the Dreadnaughts’ first playoff game out of Polk County since losing at Tampa Bay Tech, 55-34, in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know about Friday’s game.

Lakeland running back D'Marius runs for a 43-yard touchdown on a jet sweep in the first quarter against Lake Minneola on Friday night at Bryant Stadium.

Lakeland (10-3) at Buchholz (13-0) in FHSAA Class 4S Semifinal

ABOUT LAKELAND: The Dreadnaughts showed that, when healthy, they can run the ball as well as ever as they ran for 616 yards last wee with D’Marius Rucker leading the way with 278 yards. He now has 484 yards on just 56 carries this season.

With everyone healthy, they are deep at running back with Markel Johnson (85-610), Jordan Henderson (41-249) and sophomore Jadarius Dobie (58-413). Lakeland has found ways to get the ball in the hands of wide receiver/defensive back Carlos Mitchell and he has 10 carries for 186 yards, and Malik Morris and Michael Walker have been tough in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Lakeland hasn't had to pass the ball much in recent games but Zander Smith has thrown for 1,678 yards while completing 123 of 176 passes (69.9 percent) with 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Jamar Taylor Jr. (37-524), Rick Pence (28-392) and Pat Dennis (21-310) are the top three receivers while Mitchell, Rucker at running back, and Shanard Clower each have more than 10 catches. After last week’s offensive explosion, Lakeland is now averaging 318.5 yards of total offense (133.8 rushing, 184.7 passing) and 36.5 points. Defensively, Lakeland is allowing 16.3 points.

Buchholz Bobcats running back Quinton Cutler (10) runs with the ball as Bartram Trail Bears safety Ryan Spencer (24) tackles during the first half in the Regional Finals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, November 24, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

ABOUT BUCHHOLZ: Buchholz averages 307.1 yards of total offense (128.3 rushing, 178.8 passing) and 41.0 points. Defensively, the Bobcats are allowing 13.1. Quarterback Trace Johnson has passed for 2,261 yards. He is the son of former Gators quarterback Doug Johnson.

He has completed 145 of 234 passes (62 percent) with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Sophomore Justin Williams has 49 receptions for 966 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jordan Richardson (33-519), Quinton Cutler (27-432), D Hicks (20-249) and Michael Peterson Jr. (17-169) are also key receivers. Cutler also is the leading rusher with 150 carries for 970 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Myles Graham (44-418) has 14 rushing touchdowns. He is the son of former Gators running back Ernest Graham. He is a Florida commit and likely will play linebacker for the Gators. He’s one of the Bobcats top defensive players.

PREDICTION: Buchholz 38, Lakeland 35.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: What to know about Lakeland at Buchholz in FHSAA football 4S semifinal