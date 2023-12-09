Class 4S Football State Championship: How to watch, what to know about Venice vs. Lakeland

CLASS 4 SUBURBAN STATE FINAL

Venice (12-2) vs. Lakeland Dreadnaughts (11-3)

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium,Tallahassee

ADMISSION: $17 in advance, $20 day of game

TELEVISION/STREAMING: Bally Sports, Bally Sports+, and at BallySports.com.

State Final Preview: Venice football stresses small details as it looks to avenge state title loss to Lakeland

ABOUT VENICE: Venice is in the state championship game for the third straight year, an area record. … Venice is looking for its fourth title in program history. … Venice defeated Dwyer out of Palm Beach Gardens, 77-14, in 2000, defeated Bartram Trail out of St. Johns, 37-24, in 2017, defeated Apopka, 35-7, in 2021 and lost to Lakeland, 21-14, last year. … Venice has won 12 straight since opening the season with losses to Armwood and at Cocoa. … Venice is ranked 25th in the state and third in 4S. … Venice played the 10th toughest schedule in the state (7.71).

Venice High head coach John Peacock celebrates with his team as they advance to the state championship after defeating the DeLand Bulldogs 51-21 at Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice on Friday. The Indians will face Lakeland on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

COACH: John Peacock (17th season)

TEAM LEADERS: QB Jaydn Glasser (162-of-266 for 2,729 yards, 20 TDs, 4 interceptions, 81 carries, 331 yards, 6 TDs), RB Alvin Johnson III (134 carries 1,018 yards, 13 TDs), RB Jamarice Wilder (133 carries, 1,160 yards, 23 TDs), WR Zycarl Lewis (46 receptions, 877 yards, 9 TDs), WR Ryan Matulevich (38 receptions, 580 yards, 6 TDs), WR Jayce Barksdale (33 receptions, 553 yards, 5 TDs), ATH Griffin Gisotti (25 receptions, 471 yards, 4 TDs), LB Eli Seed (152 tackles, 10 tackles for loss), LB Chris Lee (142 tackles), DL Asharri Charles (14.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks), DL David Galloway (14 tackles for loss), DL Ryan Daly (20 quarterback hurries), DB Charles Lester III (3 interceptions, 7 passes defended), DB Deylen Platt (3 interceptions, 7 passes defended).

REGIONAL RESULTS: defeated Lakewood Ranch, 53-6, defeated Immokalee, 56-14, defeated Riverview, 49-23

STATE SEMIFINAL: defeated DeLand, 51-21

ABOUT LAKELAND: The Dreadnaughts have won eight state titles. … Lakeland is ranked 47th in the state and eighth in 1S. … The Dreadnaughts have won five straight games. … Lakeland’s three losses are to Norland, 48-34, to open the season, St. Joseph Prep out of Philadelphia, 45-24, and Clearwater Academy International, 35-34. … The Dreadnaughts have an area connection in QB Zander Smith, who played two seasons at Bradenton Christian School and one at Palmetto High. … Lakeland has played the 23rd toughest schedule in the state (7.56).

Venice's Opponent: No Bill Castle and 31 players graduated, how Lakeland returned to title game

COACH: Marvin Frazier Jr. (first season)

TEAM LEADERS: QB Zander Smith (134-for-196, 1,758 yards, 22 TDs, 4 interceptions), RB Markel Johnson (92 carries, 515 yards, 6 TDs), RB D’Marcus Rucker (53 carries, 425 yards, 2 TDs), WR Jamar Taylor (40 receptions, 579 yards, 5 TDs), WR Rick Penick (31 receptions, 468 yards, 5 TDs), WR Jayren “Pat” Dennis (23 receptions, 374 yards, 4 TDs); DB Keon Young (2 interceptions), DB Omari Mixon (1 interception)

REGIONAL RESULTS: defeated Mitchell out of Tampa, 49-17, defeated Bartow, 28-6, defeated Lake Minneola, 77-48

STATE SEMIFINAL: defeated Buchholz out of Gainesville, 21-20

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Class 4S Football Final: How to watch, what to know about Venice vs. Lakeland