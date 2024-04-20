Class 4A Track/Field Regional: JHS's Dennis makes finals in 2 events

Apr. 20—BULLARD — Canaan Dennis, a sophomore at Jacksonville High School, will have a busy Saturday afternoon at the Class 4A, Region III Track and Field Championships.

Dennis qualified in the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash during the preliminary competition Friday at Bullard High School's Panther Stadium.

In the 100 meters, Dennis finished in sixth place and was timed in 10.88 seconds.

The Tribe speedster was clocked in 22.60 in the 200 meters, which placed him eighth.

The finals in the 100 meters is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

At 2:30 p.m., the race to determine who will represent the region at state in the 200 meters will be contested.