Class 4A State Tennis: JHS boy's doubles team to face Burkburnett pair in opener

May 16—SAN ANTONIO — Jacksonville High School's boy's double team, consisting of Westyn Hassell and Danny Ramirez will be taking on Caden Coker and Owen Ruiz from Burkburnett at noon Thursday at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio in a Class 4A, State Championship tournament opening round match.

With a victory in that outing, the Tribe Tennis standouts would move on to battle either a team from Borne or Wills Point in the second round. That match is scheduled to get un der way at 4 p.m.

Tribe Tennis is under the direction of David Hanna