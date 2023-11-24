Class 4A state finals: East Central, Josh Ringer have folks wishing NorthWood, 'Good luck.'

When NorthWood coach Nate Andrews walked into the state finals meeting Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium, there was a common greeting from the other 11 coaches.

“You walk in the door and they are like, ‘Hey, good luck,’” Andrews said with a laugh. “All of them. ‘I’m glad you’re playing them and not us.’ That makes you feel good.”

Unranked NorthWood (12-2) has arguably the toughest challenge of any team this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium, squaring off with high-powered, top-ranked East Central (14-0) for the Class 4A state championship. The Trojans, the defending state champion in 4A, are an offensive machine, averaging 49.9 points per game and allowing 5.9.

IHSAA football state finals: Scores, highlights, live updates, how to watch

East Central senior Josh Ringer (15) and Dylan Maxwell (36) react after Ringer scored on a 76-yard TD run during East Central's 38-28 win over Moeller in high school football Sept. 1, 2023 at East Central High School, St. Leon, Indiana

Leading the charge for the Trojans is senior running back Josh Ringer, who has rushed for 2,629 yards and 52 touchdowns this season and 6,389 yards and 107 rushing TDs for his four-year career. East Central coach Jake Meiners is admittedly biased, but even those without a rooting interest see Ringer as a strong candidate for Mr. Football honors.

“I think Josh Ringer should definitely win the award,” Meiners said. “He kind of burst on the scene last year but he really played half the year as a freshman and half the year as a sophomore. He didn’t play the full year because of injury (broken ankle) or his career stats would look even better. He’s the most unselfish kid I’ve been around. He obviously wants to win Mr. Football, but I’ve talked to him multiple times and he said if he has to trade Mr. Football for a state championship, he would do it any day of the week.”

The problem for opponents looking to slow down Ringer is that East Central is diverse on offense beyond the star running back. Ryan Brotherton, a senior and Western Michigan recruit, has 34 receptions for 756 yards and 13 receiving TDs and senior quarterback Cole Burton has passed for 1,312 yards and 21 TDs. Last week, starting linebacker Dylan Maxwell ran for 251 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over New Palestine in the semistate.

You can understand why coaches offered Andrews a smile and a “good luck.”

“None of our guys have complained about stats,” Meiners said. “It’s just about being unselfish and going out and trying to win a game together. This group has been playing together since they were in kindergarten or first grade in our peewee program. We always knew coming up that this group had a lot of talent. If you would have told me we’d have a chance to go to back-to-back state championships, I wouldn’t have believed you. But the talent level is there and it's a credit to those guys to continue to work. They weren’t content with just last year.”

The difference from this year to last year is the expectations. Last year, New Palestine and Roncalli were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, going into a regional showdown. After Roncalli knocked off New Palestine, 20-7, East Central stunned the Royals 24-21 in overtime the following week in the semistate.

“I think we shocked some people last year to put ourselves in the state championship,” Meiners said. “This year, everyone knew we returned a heavy senior group that played in that game last year. We’re taking everybody’s best shot. I wouldn’t say this year has been easy week in and week out, even though I know what the scoreboard says. What we’re facing a lot and what we’ve seen on film isn’t what we’re getting.”

If that is the case Saturday, Andrews isn’t saying. He was not sure how much he would play up the underdog role leading up to the game. But he does have the luxury of having a Georgia recruit, NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle, and a Michigan recruit, JoZiah Edmond, at wide receiver. Those two have combined for 145 receptions and 2,031 yards from senior quarterback Owen Roeder.

“We’re a confident group,” Andrews said. “We’ve certainly been underdogs before and we certainly are the underdog, no doubt. I don’t know if our team considers us to be the underdog. But I’m sure by the time we get to the weekend and they hear from everybody — family, media and everybody else — they might be thinking that. But right now, we’re here to win a football game.”

NorthWood senior NiTareon Tuggle catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the IHSAA Class 4A football semistate championship game against Leo Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Leo High School.

Here is a closer look at the Class 4A title game

Matchup: NorthWood (12-2) vs. East Central (14-0)

Rankings: NorthWood unranked; East Central No. 1

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday, at Lucas Oil Stadium

How to watch: IHSAAtv.org

Championships: NorthWood won its only football state championship in 2005, winning the 3A title. The Panthers won their first boys basketball state championship in March and own four total championships with two more in girls’ basketball (3A in 1998-99 and 2019-20). East Central has three state championships – all in football. The Trojans won 4A in 1994, 2017 and 2022.

Coaches

Nate Andrews, 46, is in his 10th season at NorthWood with an 85-31 record. The 1996 NorthWood graduate was a standout in football, wrestling (171 weight class champion) and track and field (finished fifth, sixth and fifth at state in 300 hurdles). He coached at Zionsville as an assistant for six years prior to coaching at Lapel as a head coach from 2006-11, Western for two years and then NorthWood starting in 2013. Andrews, who is 125-70 overall, took NorthWood to the state finals in 2016.

East Central coach Jake Meiners, 33, is 56-9 in five seasons at East Central with a state championship in 2022. Meiners, who graduated from East Central in 2009, coached as an assistant for one year at Franklin County after graduating from Franklin College, then was an assistant at East Central from 2014 to 2018 before he was hired as the head coach.

A closer look at NorthWood

The unranked Panthers are averaging 37.9 points and 392.8 yards of offense per game. The Panthers, who tied for third in the Northern Lakes Conference with a 5-2 record, avenged a regular-season loss with a 17-14 win over Northridge for the sectional championship. NorthWood knocked out No. 10 New Prairie 38-14 for the regional championship and No. 9 Leo 45-33 for the semistate crown.

The offense is dynamic with senior quarterback Owen Roeder (3,264 passing yards, 38 TDs) passing to Georgia recruit NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle (86 catches, 1,290 yards, 17 TDs) and Michigan commit JoZiah Edmond (59 catches, 741 yards, seven TDs). Junior running back Landon Perry (845 rushing yards, nine TDs; 32 catches, 469 yards, four TDs) is also a major factor. The defense, allowing 272.7 yards per game, is led by senior linebacker Keith Miller (103 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two interceptions), sophomore linebacker Austin King (77 tackles, seven tackles for loss) and junior defensive lineman Landon Zimmerman (57 tackles, 15 tackles for loss).

A closer look at East Central

Defending state champion and top-ranked East Central is leading the state with 49.9 points per game and margin of victory (43.9 ppg). The defense allows just 5.9 points per game, which is tied for second in the state with Adams Central. The Trojans have six shutouts, including a 49-0 win over third-ranked New Palestine in the semistate.

The offense is led by senior running back and Miami of Ohio commit Josh Ringer (2,629 rushing yards, 52 rushing TDs), senior receiver Ryan Brotherton (34 catches, 756 yards, 13 TDs; 363 rushing yards, five TDs), senior running back Dylan Maxwell (714 yards, five TDs) and senior quarterback Cole Burton (1,312 passing yards, 21 TDs and two interceptions). The Trojans average 321 rushing yards and 421 yards of total offense. The defense, which allows 54.6 rushing yards and 158 yards of offense per game, is led by linebacker Maxwell (78 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions), senior linebacker Brayden Rouse (97 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles) and senior linebacker Connor Kuhn (61 tackles, 4 ½ tackles for loss).

How NorthWood can win

Avoid the avalanche. NorthWood is going to have to be able to limit the big play in the run game from East Central and make some of its own through the air. Getting the ball to Tuggle and Edmond regularly seems like a good idea.

How East Central can win

Pound the ball. Maxwell has not played a lot of running back but did last week and ran for 251 yards to provide changeup to Ringer, who went for 117 yards. East Central ran for 479 yards total. East Central can ride that running game to another title.

Prediction

East Central 34, NorthWood 21

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA football state finals Class 4A: East Central vs. NorthWood