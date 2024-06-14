Class 4A baseball state semifinal: East Ridge 10, Forest Lake 1

Luke Skinner went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Alex Mazzetti added a two-run triple as third seed East Ridge beat Forest Lake, 10-1, in a Class 4A baseball state tournament semifinal at CHS Field.

Will Preimsberger pitched three scoreless innings for the Raptors (20-6), who advanced to defend their 2023 state title Monday at Target Field against the winner of the late afternoon game between Mounds View and top-seeded Wayzata.

Forest Lake bows out with a 14-12 record. The Rangers upset No. 2 seed Farmington, 1-0, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Jacob Reigert was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and a sacrifice fly and pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Raptors. Jack Blink, Luke Ryerse, Bennett Skinner and Colton Widen also drove in runs for East Ridge, which finished the season 3-0 against its Suburban East Conference rival.

Trailing 10-0 in the fourth, the Rangers finally scored when TJ Heikkla opened the inning with an infield single, moved to second on a walk by Zach Schnabel and scored when the relay on a potential double play grounder went astray.

