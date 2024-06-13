Class 4A baseball state quarterfinal: East Ridge 7, Eastview 1

East Ridge jumped on Eastview early, scoring five runs in the first two innings, and before Luke Skinner sealed the deal by smacking a pitch out of the park as the Raptors beat the Lightning, 7-1, in a Class 4A state baseball quarterfinal Thursday at CHS Field.

Max Arlich pitched five scoreless innings, retiring the side in the fourth after Eastview put the first three batters on base, as East Ridge (19-7) advanced to meet Suburban East rival Forest Lake (14-11) in Friday’s semifinals.

Jack Blink, Alex Mazzetti, Luke Ryerse and Cole Widen each drove in runs for the Raptors, helping chase Lightning left-hander Cooper DeSutter after 1⅔ innings. He stayed in the game and went 2 for 4 with a spectacular catch at the warning track in left field.

Eastview loaded the bases in the top of the seventh on a pair of hits and a walk, and finally dented the scoreboard when Nick Brandt drew a bases-loaded walk.

Related Articles