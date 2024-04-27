Class 4A Softball: Bullard to take on Hamshire-Fannett in Area round

Apr. 27—BULLARD — No. 15-ranked Bullard will face Hamshire Fannett's Longhorns in a best-of three Class 4A, Area series, beginning late next week.

The opening game will get under way at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lufkin High School.

Game 2 is slated for a 6 p.m. start Friday at Jasper High School.

If a third game is needed, it will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lufkin High School.

Bullard (27-5-1) swept Center, 2-0, in its bi-district series while Hamshire Fannett (17-15-1) downed Lumberton, 5-2, in a one game bi-district affair.

Bullard is the District 18-4A champion.

The Longhorns are the third-place team out of District 20-4A.