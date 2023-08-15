Class 4A 2023 football district previews: Polls, storylines, players and games to watch

There’s a unique feel in Class 4A football in Oklahoma.

In an age of spread offenses and lots of scoring, Class 4A is a little bit different and includes several teams with an old school style of play and stout defenses.

It’ll be an interesting classification to follow throughout the year, and there are several contenders with legitimate chances of making a title run.

Here are some storylines, players and games to watch and district coaches’ polls for the classification heading into the 2023 season.

Wagoner's Witt Edwards (1) celebrates a fumble recovery during the Class 4A state championship against Cushing at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond on Dec. 3.

Top storylines

Wagoner looks to defend title. The Bulldogs pulled off arguably the biggest upset of last year’s state title games, beating Cushing 24-21 on a field goal as time expired. Wagoner had lost to Cushing 42-0 in the regular season but wasn’t intimidated for the second matchup and ruined the Tigers’ perfect year. Wagoner once again has a talented squad and will try to claim its seventh state crown.

What team will win District 4A-2? Tuttle and Blanchard are likely the frontrunners in this district and have consistently had quality teams in recent years. Both programs lost in the quarterfinals last year and will need to replace some talent, and it’ll be interesting to see what squad emerges. Tuttle has claimed the district crown the last two years.

Poteau shooting for another strong season. The Pirates went 10-3 last season and made it to the semifinals. They run the wing-t offense and had a solid defense last year, allowing seven or fewer points in six games. Poteau won its first football title in 2019 and will likely be in the hunt near the end of the season.

Players to watch

Dax Collins, Sr., Poteau: A Tulsa commit, he’s a 6-foot, 183-pound defensive back and running back for the Pirates. He’s had a stellar career at Poteau and will be a key player on both sides of the football.

Witt Edwards, Sr., Wagoner: One of the state’s top senior prospects, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound Edwards helped Wagoner claim the title last year and is being recruited as a receiver, tight end and linebacker. He’s a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and has received offers from colleges around the country but has narrowed his choices to Houston, Iowa State, TCU and Vanderbilt.

Elijah Green, Sr., Classen SAS: Green is playing under his fourth high school head coach, but the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has developed into a stellar player and is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. Green, a receiver and defensive back, announced his commitment to Tulsa last week.

CJ Nickson, Jr., Weatherford: The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is the state's top prospect in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He's an edge rusher and wide receiver for the Eagles and is also a standout basketball player with Division-I offers.

Classen SAS star receiver and defensive back Elijah Green committed to Tulsa last week.

Key games

Clinton at Weatherford, Week 6: This western Oklahoma matchup will likely be the most important game in District 4A-1. Weatherford won last year’s matchup 30-10 and is expected to have a solid team, while Clinton is seemingly always relevant.

Tuttle at Blanchard, Week 6: These programs have had some close battles in recent years, and there’s a good chance this season will be no different. Quarterback Carson Cooksey and the Blanchard offense against Tuttle’s usually stout defense will be an interesting matchup.

Ada at Poteau, Week 9: This will probably be the biggest game in District 4A-4, although Poteau dominated last year’s matchup in a 27-0 victory.

Coaches’ polls

4A-1

1. Elk City (11-2)

2. Clinton (7-4)

3. Weatherford (5-5)

4. Chickasha (7-4)

T-5. Cache (3-7)

T-5. John Marshall (2-8)

7. Woodward (1-9)

4A-2

1. Tuttle (9-3)

2. Blanchard (8-4)

3. Newcastle (7-4)

4. Bethany (9-2)

5. Tecumseh (5-5)

6. Harrah (3-7)

7. Classen SAS (2-8)

8. Bridge Creek (2-8)

4A-3

1. Wagoner (11-3)

2. Cushing (13-1)

T-3. Miami (6-5)

T-3. Oologah-Talala (5-5)

5. Tulsa McLain (5-6)

T-6. Catoosa (2-8)

T-6. Skiatook (2-8)

8. Cleveland (0-10)

4A-4

1. Poteau (10-3)

2. Ada (7-4)

3. Broken Bow (7-4)

4. Hilldale (9-3)

5. Fort Gibson (1-9)

6. Sallisaw (0-10)

7. Madill (4-6)

8. Stilwell (5-5)

*-last year’s record in parenthesis

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Class 4A 2023 high school football district previews