Class 4 State Track: Savannah's Schneider places fifth in high jump
May 29—A handful of Lafayette and Savannah athletes competed at the MSHSAA Class 4 Track and Field State Championships Friday in Jefferson City, Missouri.
With a jump of 6 feet, 5 inches, Savannah senior Ben Schneider takes home fifth place in the boys high jump.
Lafayette junior Carlos Cortez earns 11th place in the boys 100-meter dash, as .18 seconds separated the finishes between first and 11th place.
Lafayette sophomore Steevie Beasley placed 15th in the girls javelin with a throw of 101 feet, 2 inches.
Savannah sophomore Danica Rodriguez earns 12th place in the girls high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 and a half inches.
Claiming 14th place, Savannah junior Olivia Stites finished with a time of 52.11 in the girls 300-meter hurdles.
Savannah freshman Rhyan Schrick places 14th with a throw of 103 feet, 2 inches in the girls javelin.
The MSHSAA Class 3 Track and Field State Championships begin on Saturday in Jefferson City.
