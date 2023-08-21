Class 3M Football: Class 3M: Jones, Edgewater frontrunners again; Oviedo defends district

High school football fans will not have to wait long to see one of the biggest games of the 2023 season.

Edgewater hosts Jones on Sept. 14 in a rematch of last year’s Class 3M Region 1 championship game.

The Tigers avenged a 14-13 regular-season loss by winning 42-13 at Edgewater to advance to the state semifinals. The Eagles own a 3-2 edge in the series since 2019.

The winner next month becomes the frontrunner in District 3, which includes playoff qualifier Wekiva and Horizon. Jones and Edgewater will again be strong on defense while easing in new pieces on the other side of the ball, most notably along the offensive lines.

“We lost a lot of weapons but we got a lot of new ones, too,” Jones senior defensive back George Brown said. “There are some people sleeping on us and doubting us, so we’ve just got to prove everybody wrong like we always do.”

A strong secondary for the Tigers includes seniors James Chenault, Tariq Hollinger and Terrance Sands, who moves from wide receiver. A stout defensive line is anchored by senior tackle D’Antre Robinson, who recorded 89 tackles and 9 sacks last season.

West Orange transfer Trever Jackson and sophomore Dereon Coleman will work with a young group of wideouts who possess plenty of potential, including junior newcomer Vernell Brown III from Wildwood.

Senior running back Jerrian Parker (877 yards, 9 TDs) will look for room to run behind an offensive line that has senior center Shawn Andrews as the lone returnee.

Edgewater seniors Damon Troutman (LB), Cai Bates (CB/WR) and Joshua Alexander-Felton (DL) are the most experienced defenders for the Eagles. Troutman (73 tackles) and Alexander-Felton (59 tackles, 4 sacks) led the way in stops last year. Bates intercepted 4 passes.

Senior transfer Mylan Bowen had 70 tackles, 5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles at linebacker for Bishop Moore.

“We ended on a bad note last year, but I feel like we’re going to come in with a chip on our shoulder and with a lot to prove. Our whole game is going to change,” Bates said. “We’ve got a lot of great talent coming in and a lot of younger guys that are good.”

Sophomore quarterback Michael Clayton II is fully recovered from an injury in the spring. Junior wide receiver Semaj Fleming (519 all-purpose yards) is a versatile three-year starter who can make an impact multiple ways on offense and special teams.

Senior Kaden Shields-Dutton (421 yards, 7 TDs) takes on a larger role at tailback and middle linebacker while sophomore Ben Bankowitz is one of two returning starters on the offensive line.

Wekiva‘s overall depth and inexperience on the offensive line is of concern after losing transfers and key graduates from a team that dropped four games by one score.

“We approach a season one game at a time,” Wekiva coach Jeremiah Rodriquez-Schwartz said. “We know it’s really about Jones and Edgewater, but each game is a chance to get better for those games. That’s what it comes down to for us.”

Senior quarterback Tyray Davis (1,892 total yards, 15 TDs) has gotten stronger and improved his ball placement, according to Schwartz.

Senior defensive linemen Sincere Edwards (78 tackles, 16 sacks) and Windermere High transfer Anthony Rosier (59 tackles, 6 sacks) are big-time playmakers. Junior safety Jabari Smith (67 tackles) is another player to watch.

Horizon returns 12 starters in its third varsity season. The Hawks went 7-3 last year with their losses coming against district opponents.

Senior Bo Kenney is coming off a huge year in which he tallied 70 tackles and 15 sacks.

District 2

Seven returning starters as part of “a very tight-knit group” puts Oviedo in position for another playoff push after reaching the 3M regional semifinals.

The Lions outscored district opponents East River, Lake Howell, Lyman and Winter Springs last year by a 197-23 margin.

Senior Jackson Latour is back after passing for 2,176 yards, 26 TDs and 7 interceptions. The offensive line is anchored by senior Tye Hylton and junior Nathan Tveit.

Former UCF player Darryl Blanford was promoted to defensive coordinator. He oversees a unit that returns junior linebacker Joey Gioia (76 tackles, 3.5 sacks) and defensive back Brady Manning (54 tackles). Senior linebacker Bryson Blanford had 31 tackles in 8 games.

Lyman has 12 returning starters and numerous transfers, including senior cornerback Marquise Wilson, who had 30 tackles, 3 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries for East River.

Junior running back Julian “JuJu” Prime averaged 11.6 yards per carry while rushing for 499 yards and 7 TDs. Senior wide receiver Davion Jones had 555 all-purpose yards. Rontavius Washington leads the offensive line.

Lake Howell has added alum Kawika Mitchell, a Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants in 2007, as defensive coordinator and former Clemson player Cory Lambert as offensive line coach.

Coming off their best season in nearly three decades at 6-4, the Silverhawks return eight starters alongside younger players who gained significant playing time.

Sophomores Shamar Morris (WR/CB) and Decorie Johnson (TE/LB) will see snaps on both sides of the ball. Free safety Austin Acker and lineman Chace Redmond are the senior leaders on defense.

Junior kicker/punter Logan Calder is a player to watch on special teams.

Winter Springs has young talent and 13 returning starters, but the Bears lack overall varsity experience and depth on the offensive and defensive lines.

Senior tight end Brett Albury is a key part to the offense. Sophomore linebacker Jorden Federick (43 tackles) returns as the team’s leading tackler.

East River filled an unexpected head coaching vacancy in late July when it hired Winter Park assistant Antonio Hernandez.

Hernandez credits assistant coaches and senior leaders such as Xavier Sierra (LB/RB), Jacob Gilliard (OL/DL) and Tanner Douglas (DL/TE) for keeping the program on track during the transition.

“The families, the kids and everybody here have been welcoming,” he said. “I was blessed to come in and join some coaches who had already been doing a good job.”

3M District 2

East River Falcons

Coach: Antonio Hernandez (1st year).

2022: 5-5, missed 3M playoffs.

Lake Howell Silverhawks

Coach: Shaun Lorenzano (6th year, 17-31; 26-63 career, 9 seasons).

2022: 6-4, missed 3M playoffs.

Lyman Greyhounds

Coach: Jermel Jones (3rd year, 9-11; 40-37 career, 8 seasons).

2022: 7-3, missed 3M playoffs.

Oviedo Lions

Coach: Greg Odierno (3rd year, 16-6).

2022: 10-2, 3M regional semifinals.

Winter Springs Bears

Coach: Tim Dycus (2nd year, 0-10).

2022: 0-10, missed 3M playoffs.

3M District 3

Edgewater Eagles

Coach: Cameron Duke (7th year, 63-13; 77-28 career, 9 seasons).

2022: 12-1, 3M regional finals.

Jones Tigers

Coach: Elijah Williams (8th year, 71-15; 114-31 career, 13 seasons).

2022: 11-3, 3M state semifinals.

Horizon Hawks

Coach: Dennis Thomas (3rd year, 9-11; 36-55 career, 9 seasons).

2022: 7-3, missed 3M playoffs.

Wekiva Mustangs

Coach: Jeremiah Rodriguez-Schwartz (3rd year, 9-12).

2022: 5-6, 3M regional quarterfinals.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com.