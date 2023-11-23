Class 3A state finals: Bishop Chatard goes for state-record 17th title vs. Heritage Hills

When it came time to announce team captains before the season, everyone knew one of the four responses before Bishop Chatard football coach Rob Doyle said a word.

“It’s the first time I’ve had a kid in seven years get a vote from every single kid on the team as a captain,” Doyle said. “He’s the heart and soul of our team. He keeps us on track and keeps us going.”

“He” is Chatard senior Luke Purichia, the defensive player of the year in the City. His older brothers, Nick and Jake, made their name as quarterbacks at Cardinal Ritter, then in college, Nick at Franklin College and Jake at UIndy. Luke’s father Vince, also a former Ritter quarterback standout in the 1980s, is now an assistant coach on Doyle’s staff.

Bishop Chatard Trojans Luke Purichia (13) runs upfield during the IHSAA Class 3A state championships Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Purichia missed three games this season with a knee injury but is still one of the team’s statistical leaders with 65 tackles and three tackles for loss from his linebacker position.

“Luke’s very confident, very smart and very tough,” Doyle said. “You probably wouldn’t want to get in a bar fight with him. When you combine all of those things — smart, tough, confident, willing to speak his mind — he tell the young guys and bring them along, but he’ll also say to the guys, ‘We didn’t meet our standards. This practice wasn’t good enough.’ … He’ll call them out but at the same time he’ll be playing to that higher standard.”

Chatard, the all-time leader with 16 state football championships, will move up to 4A next year via the tournament success factor. This team might have an argument as one of the best in the program’s history with a win Saturday. Despite injuries to key players like Purichia and senior running back Riley Kinnett, who broke his wrist again and will play with a cast in Friday’s game, the Trojans have navigated through the season with an undefeated record, knocking off the likes of Brebeuf Jesuit, Guerin Catholic (twice), Cathedral and Cincinnati Elder.

“Our defense is really good,” Doyle said. “Really fast. They’ve been able to carry us. Not that our offense isn’t good. We do a lot of things for a high school team. But at times we’ve had to scale things back because of our quarterback injury situation. Our defense, I know I can just throw them out there and it’s going to be really hard to score on them. You may but it’s going to be really hard.”

The offense looks to be at full strength going into Friday’s game. Senior Aidan Arteaga missed four games due to a knee injury but has resumed an outstanding senior season (1,487 passing yards, 18 TDs) during the tournament run. Kinnett was limited to six games due to his wrist injury (859 yards, six TDs) but will form a tough tandem at running back with junior Daniel Shaw (1,235 yards, 16 TDs).

“(Shaw) was a defensive back primarily at the start of the summer,” Doyle said. “But I really liked him at tailback. He sees the hole and makes great reads. He’s a quiet kid, does everything the right way.”

Kinnett had a long list of goals for himself and his team coming into the season. Some of those are now unattainable because of the injury that caused him to miss eight games. But there is one that still remains.

“He’s an all-state level kid,” Doyle said. “I’m hoping we can bring a state championship home for him.”

Here is a closer look at the Class 3A title game

Matchup: Bishop Chatard (14-0) vs. Heritage Hills (13-1)

Rankings: Bishop Chatard No. 1; Heritage Hills No. 7

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Friday, at Lucas Oil Stadium

How to watch: IHSAAtv.org

Championships: Bishop Chatard is the state’s all-time leader with 16 state championships. The Trojans also have two state titles in volleyball (2004 and 2012 in 3A) and one in boys basketball (2003 in 3A). Chatard is 16-1 in state finals appearances. Heritage Hills won its only football state championship in 2000 (3A), which is the school’s lone state championship. Jay Cutler, who went on to set records as the Chicago Bears quarterback, led Heritage Hills to the 2000 title.

Coaches

Chatard coach Rob Doyle, 63, is in his seventh season at Chatard after 11 seasons as an assistant at the school. Doyle led the Trojans to state championships in 2019, 2020 and 2022. He coached in the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) program for 12 years prior to joining the Chatard staff. He graduated from Andrean in 1978 and DePauw in 1982.

Heritage Hills coach Todd Wilkerson is in his 12th season at Heritage Hills as the head coach but the Heritage Hills alum coached in the program at the middle school and high school levels since 1999. Wilkerson served in the U.S. Navy from 1992-98 in the nuclear power program, aboard the U.S.S. John C. Stennis nuclear powered aircraft carrier, before earning his secondary education degree at Oakland City University in 2003.

A closer look at Bishop Chatard

The top-ranked Trojans are playing to win their fourth 3A title in five years and 17th overall. Chatard knocked off three top-10 teams in the way to the state finals, defeating No. 6 Tippecanoe in the sectional opener (40-7), No. 2 Guerin Catholic in the sectional semifinal (21-10) and No. 7 Hamilton Heights in the sectional championship (28-8). The Chatard defense has held 10 opponents to eight points or less this season, allowing just 186.9 yards of offense per game. The Trojans are plus-20 in the turnover margin.

The Trojans are led on offense by senior quarterback Aidan Arteaga (1,487 passing yards, 18 TDs in 11 games), senior receiver Colin Guy (59 catches, 770 yards, 13 TDs), junior running back Daniel Shaw (1,235 rushing yards, 16 TDs), senior running back Riley Kinnett (859 rushing yards, six TDs in six games) and senior receiver Jack Weybright (40 catches, 450 yards, five TDs). The defense, which allows just 8.9 points per game, is led by senior linebacker Sam Feeney (74 tackles, 9 ½ sacks), senior lineman Matthew Woods (59 tackles, 21 ½ tackles for loss, eight sacks), junior linebacker Eddie Benson (79 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) and senior linebacker Luke Purichia (65 tackles, three tackles for loss).

A closer look at Heritage Hills

Seventh-ranked Heritage Hills has a lengthy history with Chatard, going back to a 3A regional game in 1997. Chatard won that game, 24-21, then knocked off Heritage Hills in the 2001 semistate (34-14), 2002 semistate (35-28) and 2003 semistate (24-3) before finally knocking off the Trojans in the 2004 semistate (13-10). They met again in the 2005 semistate (a 21-20 Chatard overtime win) and 2007 semistate (28-17 Chatard win) and in the 2019 3A state championship, a 34-3 Chatard win. The Patriots, who averaged 38.8 points per game, knocked off two top-10 teams in the tournament: No. 10 Batesville 24-21 in the regional and No. 3 Gibson Southern 23-20 in the semistate.

Heritage Hills runs a spread offense but is primarily a running team, averaging 267.5 yards per game on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Jett Goldsberry is Heritage Hills’ leading rusher (1,301 rushing yards, 20 rushing TDs) and senior Braydon Durham (735 rushing yards, 12 TDs) is a hammer of a running back. Other top threats on offense are junior running back Hunter Meredith (806 rushing yards, 18 TDs; 13 catches, 246 yards, three TDs) and sophomore receiver Tyler Ruxer (22 catches, 473 yards, eight TDs). Durham, a linebacker, is the team’s top tackler (139 tackles, two sacks). Parker Hart, a junior linebacker, has 123 tackles and nine tackles for loss, and junior Alex Smith (113 tackles, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries) leads the secondary.

How Bishop Chatard can win

Be itself. For all of Chatard’s championship success over the years, only twice before have the Trojans finished undefeated (1983 and 2002). That speaks to the tough schedule Chatard plays each season, which includes wins this season over Cathedral and Cincinnati Elder. Chatard can run and throw and has a fast, physical defense. This team does not have many (any?) weaknesses.

How Heritage Hills can win

Get a lead early. Heritage Hills wants to run the ball so playing from behind would not be ideal. The Patriots need to be able to slow down Chatard’s run game and force the Trojans into obvious passing situations.

Prediction

Bishop Chatard 31, Heritage Hills 21.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA football state finals preview: Bishop Chatard vs. Heritage Hills