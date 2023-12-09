Class 2S football State Championship: Bradford vs. Cocoa live scoring updates

The Cocoa High Tigers (13-1) are playing Bradford (14-0) in the Class 2S state championship game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on the Campus of Florida A&M University at 8 p.m.

Follow live scoring updates here and follow @321preps on Instagram and Twitter.

Scoring updates

Bradford vs. Cocoa

Score by Quarters

Game start time: 8 p.m.

More from 321preps about the game:

Things to know ahead of Cocoa High's 2S state championship football against Bradford

Best ever high school football team at each Brevard County school?

On path to third straight championship game, Cocoa RBs have scored fast and early

Slant route is a key weapon in Cocoa High football's passing offense

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Class 2S State Championship: Bradford vs. Cocoa live scoring updates