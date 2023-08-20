Class 2S Football: Eustis reloads ahead of clashes with Mount Dora, Umatilla

Scoring the first football district in 17 years last fall has Eustis hungry for even more success in 2023.

“We’re a little more experienced with some guys who are four-year starters for us,” Panthers coach Frank Scott said. “We’ve all grown together and they know what it takes to get it done.”

Scott, who played quarterback at Orlando Evans in the late 1990s, is in his fourth season with the program.

Wide receiver Lashawn Williams, linebacker Nick Chandler and offensive tackle Landon Overton have been a big part of a program that improved from winning three games in 2020 to seven wins in 2021 before reaching the regional quarterfinals last fall.

Williams caught 36 passes for 457 yards and 3 TDs and added 393 yards on kick returns. Chandler returns as the team’s leading tackler (84) with 2 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.

Transfer quarterback Troy Saladin (Umatilla), defensive end Zsacari Minnis (Mount Dora Christian) and safety Brandon Brooks (Tavares) will be difference-makers as incoming seniors.

“These kids know our expectations,” Scott said. “The experience we have coming back from last year, and adding a couple other pieces, is going to help us out.”

Eustis returns 13 starters in all to a team that outdid The Villages Carter and Lake County rivals Mount Dora and Umatilla for the Class 2S District 10 title. A lopsided loss at South Sumter followed in the Region 3 playoffs, which were won handily by defending state champion Cocoa.

Mount Dora has brought in former Umatilla head coach Charlie Cerney as defensive coordinator and long-time assistant David O’Neal as offensive line coach.

The Hurricanes will lean on a “seasoned” defense that includes six returning starters alongside other players who had gained extensive varsity experience.

Senior linebackers Russell Fickett (83 tackles, 6 forced fumbles) and Tommy “Deuce” Wheeler Jr. lead a unit that includes junior defensive backs Josh Collins, Tanner Waring and Zyshonne Perry.

Waring (37 catches, 598 yards, 7 TDs) and Perry (23 catches, 356 yards, 5 TDs) are among four wideouts returning to an offense that is young overall.

Umatilla is starting anew with 2010 graduate and former pro Eric Samuels replacing Cerney as head coach after going 14-26 the past four years.

Senior quarterback Logan Bowling, who also will play free safety, and two-way lineman Nick Adams are the lone returning starters on offense.

Bowling passed for 703 yards and rushed for 228 yards with 13 total TDs in 2022. Adams had 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Junior running back/strong safety Blake Watson (47 tackles) and senior wide receiver/cornerback Aden Heinlen (21 tackles) are other players to watch.

2S District 10

Eustis Panthers

Coach: Frank Scott (4th year, 15-13; 23-25 career, 5 seasons).

2022: 5-6, 2S regional quarterfinals.

Mount Dora Hurricanes

Coach: Luke Hutchinson (2nd year, 6-4).

2022: 6-4, missed 2S playoffs.

Umatilla Bulldogs

Coach: Eric Samuels (1st year).

2022: 5-5, missed 2S playoffs.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com.