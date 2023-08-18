Class 2A football district 5-8 previews: Polls, storylines, players, games to watch

Idabel’s football program is rising.

Only one year after going 4-6, the Warriors made a statement with a 9-4 record and a state quarterfinal appearance last season. It took Class 2A dynamo Washington, the eventual state champion, to knock Idabel out of the playoffs.

Idabel might have been a young, underrated team last year, but this season, other coaches know what the Warriors can do. With a returning group that features running back Ravian Larry, Idabel is chasing its first state football title in school history.

Although many of the top Class 2A competitors resided in districts 1-4 last year, they can’t overlook the talent in districts 5-8. Idabel is one of several eastern Oklahoma teams with lofty expectations in 2A this year. Here’s a look at the rest of the landscape in districts 5-8:

Top storylines

Will Tulsa Victory Christian make another run? Last season, Victory Christian was the lone Tulsa-area state semifinalist in Class 2A. The Conquerors joined Jones, Millwood and Washington in the final four. But Millwood secured a spot in the state finals with a resounding 54-22 win over Victory. With that deep playoff experience, Victory Christian is poised for another big year. Victory has never won a football state title but played in the championship game against Millwood in 2016.

Will Beggs maintain its playoff streak? A small-town hotbed for Division I talent, Beggs has built a reputation as a consistent postseason contender. Going back to 2008, the Golden Demons have reached the playoffs every year. Although Beggs had highs and lows through last season, the Golden Demons shook up the postseason with a 48-28 first-round upset of Owasso Rejoice Christian. But Idabel eliminated Beggs with a 24-12 win. This season, with a pair of future Power Five players in Ryan Grayson and Red Martel, Beggs is striving for its first state championship since 1975.

Beggs’ Red Martel is pictured in Tulsa, Okla., as part of the Oklahoman’s Super 30 high school football players on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Returning stars

Teyton “Tot” Chandler, Sr., Tulsa Victory Christian: At linebacker, Chandler is the heart of Victory’s defense. He enters his senior season with 512 career tackles.

Landon Gilbreath, Jr., Sequoyah Claremore: Gilbreath gained valuable experience as a sophomore quarterback, guiding Sequoyah Claremore into the state quarterfinals. He threw for 1,580 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 825 yards and 10 scores.

Draven Gragg, Sr., Eufaula: Gragg’s presence is a key to success on both sides of the ball. A 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman, he has offers from the University of Central Oklahoma, Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Bethel College in Kansas.

Ryan Grayson, Jr., Beggs: Grayson enters his junior season with offers from Colorado, Kansas and Kansas State. He had 744 receiving yards and 520 rushing yards for 13 touchdowns last season, and he intercepted three passes as a defensive back.

Cale Marley, Jr., Owasso Rejoice Christian: When starting quarterback Chance Wilson was injured last year, Marley stepped in. With Wilson now at Montana State, Marley is preparing to open the season as first-string quarterback.

Red Martel, Sr., Beggs: Checking in at No. 15 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list of the state’s top senior football recruits, Martel has committed to Kansas. He stockpiled 1,905 rushing yards for 22 touchdowns during the past season.

Ravian Larry, Jr., Idabel: Larry fueled Idabel’s run game with 1,011 yards for 11 touchdowns last year, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. With two high school seasons left, Larry has a Sam Houston offer with potential for more D-I interest.

Seneca Steele, Jr., Kansas: Steele was a prolific quarterback for Kansas as a sophomore. He threw for 2,009 yards and 22 touchdowns, also adding five rushing scores.

Millwood quarterback Landon Gilbreath runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the Class 2A football state quarterfinals against Sequoyah Claremore on Nov. 25 in Harrah.

Key games

Beggs at Tulsa Victory Christian, Week 5: This game will feature an explosive offense versus a dynamic defense. Will Red Martel and Ryan Grayson create highlight reels, or will Teyton Chandler and his teammates limit Beggs’ offense?

Vian at Prague, Week 9: This could be a showdown for the District 2A-5 title. Vian soundly defeated Prague, 40-19, last season. This year, the Wolverines won’t have home-field advantage.

Eufaula at Idabel, Week 10: Eufaula won this matchup during the past three seasons, but with Idabel’s recent growth, could the Warriors flip the script this year? The Ironheads squeezed out a 24-21 victory last season.

Coaches’ polls

Thirty of 32 head coaches voted in their respective polls. Each team is listed with last season’s record.

2A-5

1. Prague (10-2)

2. Vian (9-3)

3. Henryetta (5-6)

4. Warner (8-3)

5. Sequoyah Tahlequah (1-9)

6. Roland (2-8)

7. Keys (Park Hill) (0-10)

8. Okemah (4-6)

2A-6

1. Idabel (9-4)

2. Eufaula (10-2)

T-3. Antlers (3-7)

T-3. Spiro (6-5)

5. Hugo (7-4)

6. Heavener (2-8)

7. Valliant (3-6)

8. Wilburton (0-10)

2A-7

1. Tulsa Victory Christian (10-4)

2. Kiefer (11-2)

3. Beggs (7-5)

T-4. Kansas (5-5)

T-4. Sperry (6-5)

6. Morris (3-7)

7. Westville (3-7)

8. Okmulgee (2-8)

2A-8

1. Sequoyah Claremore (11-2)

2. Owasso Rejoice Christian (10-1)

3. Vinita (8-3)

4. Pawhuska (6-5)

T-5. Adair (2-8)

T-5. Salina (5-5)

7. Nowata (2-8)

8. Caney Valley (1-9)

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football 2023 Class 2A district 5-8 previews