Class 2A football district 1-4 previews: Polls, storylines, players, games to watch

Millwood’s football team is finding motivation in the number three.

For the Falcons, it represents just how close they came to winning the Class 2A state championship last year.

Millwood’s three-point loss was a monumental three-point win for Washington. The Warriors capped their undefeated season with a 17-14 victory, securing their first state title since 1996.

At Millwood’s recent Midnight Madness practice, junior offensive lineman Prince Gabriel said his team is determined to return to the finals, anticipating a rematch with Washington.

Their lineups have changed a little, but coaches have tabbed Washington and Millwood as two of the best teams in Class 2A again.

Those aren’t the only schools with tons of potential this year.

In the final season before Class 2A splits into 2A-I and 2A-II, this classification features an incredibly difficult path to a state title. Here’s a look at the landscape in districts 1-4:

Jones’ Clayton Creasey (10) carries the ball as Millwood’s Frank Smith (10) defends during a high school football game between Millwood and Jones at Millwood High School in Oklahoma City, Friday, October 22, 2021.

Top storylines

Jones on the rise: Jones is seeking its first state championship since 2016. The Longhorns advanced deep into the postseason last year, but they ran into Washington in the semifinals. This season, Jones has another chance with an experienced roster. Senior quarterback Clayton Creasey is back after throwing for 2,941 yards during the past season. Fellow returner Braydon Scott had more than 1,000 receiving yards as a junior, and senior receiver/defensive back Mason Weiher had eight interceptions last year.

Next man up: During the past season, some of the state’s most dynamic tailbacks resided in Class 2A. This year, teams are figuring out how to generate offense without those stars. Casmen Hill of Chandler, Rickey Hunt Jr. of Millwood and Cole Scott of Washington graduated. Hunt and Scott played major roles in propelling their teams into the state finals, while Hill wowed crowds with 2,745 rushing yards. Millwood senior Micho Lavine, who committed to North Texas as a linebacker but plays on both sides of the ball, could see an increase in carries without Hunt this year. Washington has options on offense with a talented tight end duo: senior Iowa State commit Cooper Alexander and junior Nate Roberts, who recently decommitted from Notre Dame and has a slew of Division I offers. At Chandler, senior running back Carson Clagg has returned from an ACL injury. Cruz Jackson could also fuel the Lions’ run game – the junior has clocked a 40-yard dash time of 4.4 seconds.

Jaden Nickens catches a pass between defenders Dylan Burks and JT Keeler and runs to the end zone for a tying score during the first half of the Class 2A State quarterfinals football game between the Millwood Falcons and the Sequoyah Claremore Eagles on Nov. 25, 2022 in Harrah, Okla.

Players to watch

Major Cantrell, Sr., Washington: Washington’s tight ends aren’t the only standouts. As a junior starting quarterback, Cantrell led his team to a state title.

Luke Gray, Sr., Oklahoma Christian School: Gray holds Division I football and basketball offers. Expect to see him at tight end and receiver for the Saints.

Alec Jackson, Sr., Chandler: Although Chandler has several key spots to fill, the starting quarterback returns. Jackson, who holds an offer from Drake, threw for more than 1,000 yards as a junior.

Ajay Lynch, Sr., Meeker: As Meeker strives to turn around from a 3-7 season, Lynch has potential for a tremendous senior campaign. He stars at running back and safety.

Jaden Nickens, Jr., Millwood: Nickens, also an acclaimed basketball recruit, committed to OU football on Aug. 12. Despite dealing with injury, he had 434 receiving yards for Millwood last year. If he stays healthy this season, then Millwood’s offense should be tough to stop.

Henry Rothwell, Sr., Oklahoma Christian School: A skilled safety and receiver, Rothwell committed to Navy this summer. He also missed part of last season because of a shoulder injury, so a healthy Rothwell could significantly boost the Saints.

Schuylar “CJ” Turnbull, So., Millwood: Turnbull burst onto the varsity scene with 1,935 passing yards for 21 touchdowns last year. He guided the Falcons past multiple teams led by seasoned quarterbacks to reach the state finals as a freshman.

Ruben Vega, Sr., Luther: Vega had a notable junior season on both sides of the ball. As a linebacker, he tallied 109 tackles and three interceptions. On offense, he racked up 875 rushing yards and 146 receiving yards for a total of 10 touchdowns.

Luther's Ruben Vega carries the ball during a high school football game between Luther and Oklahoma Christian School in Edmond, Okla., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Top games to watch

Luther at Crossings Christian, Week 4: Last year, Luther made a statement with a 27-0 home win to shatter the Knights’ undefeated record. Can the Lions have the same result on Crossings’ field, or will the Knights flip the script?

Oklahoma Christian School at Millwood, Week 8: Likely a meeting between the top two teams in the district, this matchup will feature several stellar playmakers. Millwood had an outstanding 40-13 victory against OCS last year, so the Saints are striving to reverse that outcome.

Jones at Chandler, Week 8: With Alec Jackson on one team and Clayton Creasey on the other, this game could produce some exciting quarterback highlights. It also could be a key factor in determining the District 2A-2 champion.

Washington's Major Cantrell (10) looks to throw a pass as Millwood's Iverson Mcelwee (2) defends in the first half of the Class 2A state football championship game last season in Edmond.

Coaches’ poll

Thirty of 32 head coaches voted in their respective polls. Each team is listed with last season’s record.

District 2A-1

Millwood (13-2) Oklahoma Christian School (9-3) Alva (3-7) Newkirk (5-6) Perry (4-6) Hennessey (7-4) Chisholm (1-9) Blackwell (1-9)

District 2A-2

Jones (10-4) Chandler (9-4) Crossings Christian (8-3) Luther (6-5) Meeker (3-7) Bethel (4-6) Kellyville (3-7) Star Spencer (1-9)

District 2A-3

Washington (15-0) Lindsay (8-4) Community Christian (7-5) Frederick (8-4) Purcell (5-5) Comanche (3-7) Crooked Oak (2-7) Little Axe (0-10)

District 2A-4

Davis (9-2) Holdenville (9-2) Kingston (5-6) Atoka (5-6) Marietta (2-7) Tishomingo (4-6) Coalgate (2-8) Lexington (1-9)

