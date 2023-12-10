Class 2A finals: How ‘Swiss army knife’ Kade Norman catalyzed Washington’s comeback

EDMOND — Kade Norman tracked the football as it flew toward his face.

The senior linebacker was lurking in a prime location for an interception, so he raised his arms and confidently made it happen.

“I said, ‘That’s mine,’” Norman said. “Then I started running down the sideline. (I had) one kid to beat, and I ended up juking him and getting in the end zone. It was so surreal.”

Trailing Millwood at halftime of the Class 2A state finals, Washington desperately needed a spark, and Norman had the answers. He catalyzed the Warriors’ second-half comeback as they defeated the Falcons, 41-24, for their second straight championship and undefeated season.

First, Norman pounced on the football for a fumble recovery that resulted in Major Cantrell’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Mason Singletary. Then Norman continued to swing the pendulum with the 59-yard pick six, his favorite highlight, which gave Washington a 21-18 lead with 4:43 left in the third quarter.

If an offense slips up, Norman knows how to exploit those blunders. That’s because he has seen the field from so many perspectives.

More: Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 Little All-City high school softball first team

Washington players run onto the field before playing Millwood in the Class 2A title game Saturday night at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Norman, who also takes reps at running back, spent his early high school career on a defensive carousel.

Washington coach Brad Beller said the so-called “Swiss army knife” has played outside linebacker, inside linebacker and safety.

“He knew what everyone was doing,” Beller said. “So it makes him play way more confident with the fact that he was able to know all the other positions, and he’s always in the right spot at the right time.”

Norman finished his high school career with an offensive highlight, sealing Saturday’s victory with his 9-yard dash into the end zone. He provided six tackles as well as five carries for 16 yards.

“It feels amazing,” Norman said. “But I can’t do it without the people behind me.”

More: Norman beats Norman North to capture first Joe Lawson Tournament championship

Washington extends win streak to 30 in a row while making history

As yet another undefeated season is now in the books for the Warriors, they find themselves in historically good company.

The Warriors are riding a 30-game winning streak heading into the 2024 season and are now tied with Fairview, Davis and Fairfax for the 15th-longest 11-man win streak in Oklahoma high school football history.

In the past decade, Beller has had exceptional success — leading the program to 121 wins and winning two state championships along the way.

"The title means the world to our community at the end of the day," Beller said. "Being able to overcome the other two back-to-back losses in the state title game a couple of years ago and win these last two makes up for those."

The Warriors finished their second consecutive undefeated campaign, leading Class 2A in total offense and averaging 46.5 points per game. On the other side of the ball, their electric defense also dominated, holding opponents to a Class 2A-low of less than nine points per game.

Yet, despite winning his second state title, Warriors tight end Nate Roberts now has his sights set on next December. The junior seems eager to attain a potential three-peat with the Warriors.

"We always said throughout the summer that we don't want to be happy with just one ring," Roberts said. "I know that we're losing a lot in this senior class next year, but I'm here to win another one. I'm not done. We're not done yet. So we're going to come back next season better than ever."

More: Putnam North defense shuts down Keeley Parks, Norman to win Joe Lawson Tournament

Washington's Hudson Howard celebrates a fumble recovery during the Class 2A championship game against Millwood at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Jaden Nickens discusses OU commitment after finals loss

Jaden Nickens took on a responsibility after his team’s state finals loss.

The Millwood junior receiver walked around the field with smiles and consoling words for his teammates, continuing to act as a motivator only one week after his kickoff return for a touchdown as time expired against Kiefer that sent the Falcons into the championship game.

“If I want to be a leader, (I) got to be able to take whatever comes with it,” Nickens said.

Nickens is developing this mentality not only for the rest of his Millwood career, but also for his future at OU. He committed to the Sooners on Aug. 12 and maintains his loyalty after former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left for the head coaching job at Mississippi State.

Nickens said he communicated with receivers coach Emmett Jones, who advised him to “be patient” while waiting to find out who would fill the offensive coordinator role.

Nickens said when he found out Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley were promoted as co-offensive coordinators, he was “very, very happy” with the decision.

More: 2023-24 Oklahoma high school football coaching carousel: Antonio Graham takes over Owasso

Millwood's Jaden Nickens returns an interception for a touchdown during the Class 2A championship game against Washington on Saturday night at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

“I never questioned about decommitting or none of that,” Nickens said. “I’m staying. I’m all in, so I’m staying with the guys.”

In the state finals, Nickens faced Nate Roberts, the Washington junior tight end whose array of offers includes OU. Each star made a massive play. Roberts capped Washington’s opening drive with an 85-yard touchdown reception, and Nickens returned an interception for an 82-yard score.

Although Nickens didn’t mention uncommitted recruit Roberts by name, the Millwood junior showed his enthusiasm for OU’s in-state pipeline.

“SEC, get ready because we’re building up from the ground,” Nickens said. “We’re building a lot with Oklahoma guys. I’ve got some Oklahoma guys right here, playing against some guys that I want at OU with me.”

More: Where are Oklahoma high school athletes going to college? Here's the 2024 signing list

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma HS football: Kade Norman helps Washington top Millwood