CLASS 2A BASEBALL: Hartshorne, Wilburton earn district titles

Apr. 25—The Miners left no doubt.

No. 16 Hartshorne faced off against Stratford in Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A bi-district action, with the Miners using a 10-0 win to earn their ticket to the regional round.

After a defensive first inning, Hartshorne broke open the scoring in the bottom of the second inning as Bailey Cummins put a ball into play, giving Landon Jiles the opportunity to cross home plate for the 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Miners' offense ignited.

Malachi Sunagoowie put a ground ball into play and booked it to first base. An error by Stratford resulted in Hartshorne taking the opportunity to plate two runs and extend its lead. Brett Lindley followed with a ground ball up the middle, earning an RBI and the four-run advantage.

Hayden Morris later added his own grounder and reached safely, giving Kannen Osier the chance to score as well. Gus Miller added in a high-flying ball to center, scoring Morris and extending the lead further.

Cummins and Miller would then see opportunities after a pair of wild pitches, scoring to give Hartshorne the 9-0 lead after three innings.

And in the bottom of the fourth, it'd be Morris grounding into a fielder's choice that gave Lindley the chance to score — enforcing the run-rule win and sending the Miners into the regional tournament.

Morris and Sunagoowie led the way at the plate with four combined RBIs, while Miller and Lindley added one each. Sunagoowie also got the win on the mound, striking out four in the appearance.

WILBURTON 10, HAWORTH 4

The Diggers jumped out early, and never looked back.

Wilburton hosted Haworth in OSSAA bi-district playoff action, with the Diggers taking a 10-4 win to seal away their spot at regionals.

Ryan Marshall got the Diggers on the board in the opening frame, using a sacrifice fly to right for the RBI. Drey Franklin later scored on a wild pitch followed by Led Mathis scoring on an error to give Wilburton the 3-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, it was Marshall and Mathis again earning three scores with back-to-back singles. Marshall then took advantage of an error, crossing safely across home plate.

Haworth got its answer in the bottom of the third inning, earning four runs in the next two innings to cut the lead down to three and using defense to keep Wilburton in striking distance.

But the Diggers erased any doubt in the final innings.

After earning a run courtesy of an Hunter James RBI line drive, Nate Harkins started the seventh with a liner to left for a score. Franklin next hit a line drive of his own to result in a score, and the Diggers used their own defense to slam the door and take the win.

Marshall led the way at the plate, going 2-4 with three RBIs, followed by Harkins, Franklin, Mathis, and James with one each. Mathis also got the win on the mound, striking out three.

Here is the complete set of scores for local Class 2A schools in bi-district action:

Hartshorne 22, Startford 1

Hartshorne 10, Stratford 0 (Miners named bi-district champions)

Wilburton 13, Haworth 3

Wilburton 10, Haworth 4 (Diggers named bi-district champions)