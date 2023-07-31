Class of ’25 quarterback visits Nebraska

A class of 2025 quarterback made another visit to Nebraska over the weekend. Alex Manske of Algona, Iowa, made his third visit this summer to the Lincoln campus.

In nine games last season, the quarterback threw for 1,688 yards while adding 407 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns. He also had 59 tackles and two interceptions to contribute on the defensive side of the ball.

Manskey told Bryan Munson of Husker Online that he plans to announce his commitment at the end of his junior year. He holds offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Wisconsin.

The prospect is currently ranked a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire