Class of ’24 edge rusher decommits from Nebraska

A Texas edge rusher has decommitted from Nebraska. Frisco Lonestar pass-rushing specialist Jaxon Lee made the announcement on social media on Saturday evening.

“I sincerely thank Coach Rhule, Coach white, Coach Dvoracek, and Coach Cooper for the opportunity. At this time, I would like to decommit from Nebraska.”

The class of 2024 recruit finished the year with 61 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles this past season. When Lee committed at the end of October, he told 247Sports why he decided to commit to the Cornhuskers.

“I loved everything about Nebraska. We were warmly received by all the coaching staff,” Lee said. “The facilities were top-notch. The game-day atmosphere was crazy! The tour was awesome! The food was pretty good too.”

It’s believed that Lee is now planning on signing with Tulsa.

I sincerely thank Coach Rhule, Coach white, Coach Dvoracek, and Coach Cooper for the opportunity. At this time I would like to decommit from Nebraska . — Jaxon Lee42 (@JaxonLee42) December 17, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire