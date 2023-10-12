Class of 2027 tight end from Jacksonville set to visit Rutgers

Connor Winn is scheduled to be on campus on Saturday at Rutgers football. as the Florida tight end continues his relationship with the Big Ten program

In July, Rutgers football became the first Power Five offer for Winn. He is a member of the 2027 class who checks in at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds.

Winn plays for Bartram Trail High School (Jacksonville, Florida).

On Saturday, Rutgers football (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) hosts Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) for a noon kickoff at SHI Stadium. The game will be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.

Despite being a freshman, he is already turning in some strong performances. In his varsity debut, he had over 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The recruitment process with Rutgers began in June. After his offer this summer, Winn told Rutgers Wire how things originally started with the Scarlet Knights and tight ends coach Andrew Aurich:

“In June, I went to a mega camp at South Florida. Coach Aurich was a coach in attendance and was watching and helping me through the drills,” Winn told Rutgers Wire in July. “After the camp, he invited me up to Rutgers for a visit. Towards the end of my visit on campus, I had a conversation with coach Schiano and that’s when I received my offer.”

Week 1 of Freshman Year. 3 TDs over 200 receiving yards. @CoachCPatt @CFreemanJAX @DuvalSports pic.twitter.com/18eUzpoRlg

— Connor Winn TE 6’3 220 ’27 (@ConnorWinn2027) August 30, 2023

Aurich is the longest-tenured assistant on the Rutgers staff, having been brought in by head coach Greg Schiano four years ago. His relationship with the Rutgers head coach is a deep one, having spent four seasons in the NFL on Schiano’s staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He is versatile, having coached the Rutgers running backs coach.last season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire