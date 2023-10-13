Class of 2027 tight end Connor Winn previews Rutgers football visit

Though he may be a freshman in high school, there is little doubt that Connor Winn is going to blossom into a legitimate Power Five project with double-digit offers. Already, this summer, Winn was offered by Rutgers football.

And on Saturday, Winn will be back on campus to check in with Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) for their game against Michigan State (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten).

Winn is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end from Bartram Trail High School (St. John’s, Florida). He was offered this summer by Rutgers following his participation in a camp.

That he was offered prior to his freshman year underscores his talent level. And now on Saturday, Winn will be on campus for the first time since he was offered by the Scarlet Knights.

“Since the visit in the summer, have really been looking forward to getting back up there for a game,” Winn told Rutgers Wire. “Being a freshman, communication is really restricted with what’s allowed with the staff, so this weekend will be the first chance to really catch up.”

Winn has had a strong season to date, including his varsity debut in the season opener where he had 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Bears are currently 3-3 on the season.

“On a personal level, the season so far has been a great learning experience. I’m getting a lot of meaningful playing time every week at the varsity level, playing one of the toughest schedules in the state of Florida,” Winn said. “I have multiple touchdowns and have made multiple long plays in the passing game. And just as importantly I have been able to see what parts of my game I need to work on. As a team , we have played good ball, but not our best yet. Key injuries have played a big part in that. With that being said, we are 1-0 in the District and all of our goals are still in front of us. We will be battle-tested and want to be peaking as we head into the playoffs.”

Saturday’s visit will be an important one for Winn as he starts to build an early relationship with Rutgers and the coaching staff, including tight ends coach Andrew Aurich.

He hopes to get a sense of the atmosphere and excitement around the game.

“To get a good feel for the game day atmosphere,” Winn said. “Playing in front of a large, excited crowd is one of the factors that I am taking into consideration.”

