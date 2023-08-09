Class of 2027 (that’s right!) recruit Connor Winn talks Rutgers football visit and offer

Late in July, Connor Winn was offered by Rutgers football. It was the first Power Five offer for Winn, who has yet to play a snap of varsity football.

That’s because Winn just graduated from the eighth grade.

It is certainly a very impressive start to Winn’s high school career, earning a Big Ten offer before even his first game at the high school level. Winn, from Jacksonville, FL, checks in at an impressive 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds.

The class of 2027 recruit was first spotted this summer by Rutgers tight ends coach Andrew Aurich.

“In June, I went to a mega camp at South Florida. Coach Aurich was a coach in attendance and was watching and helping me through the drills,” Winn told Rutgers Wire. “After the camp, he invited me up to Rutgers for a visit. Towards the end of my visit on campus, I had a conversation with coach Schiano and that’s when I received my offer.”

Aurich is in his fourth season at Rutgers. He spent two years in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then at Princeton, his alma mater, where he was the offensive line coach then offensive coordinator) before joining Schiano’s staff. Last year, he was the team’s running backs coach.

The cool factor certainly isn’t lost on Winn to have received his first college offer, let alone from a Power Five program, before the start of his freshman year.

“It’s a really cool experience to have a Power Five offer at this stage. It makes me feel like all the hard work I’ve been putting in is paying off,” Winn said. “I’m motivated now more than ever to go out and have a great season.”

After his visit in late July, Winn feels a relationship forming with Rutgers. He plans on visiting the program this fall.

An offer for Rutgers fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

“I feel very comfortable with them on both a football and personal level. Everyone was very welcoming. Coach Schiano’s resume speaks for itself and coach Aurich has been great,” Winn said. “I really enjoyed working with him.”

Winn said that South Florida, Central Florida and Toledo have been recruiting him as well.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire