Class of 2027 QB Trent Seaborn speaks on Alabama recruitment, more

It’s not every day that Nick Saban and the Alabama football program dish out an offer to a prospect that hasn’t even started high school yet but that’s exactly what the seven-time national championship coach did this past weekend when the Tide offered class of 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn of Thompson High School.

Seaborn famously led the state of Alabama’s top program to a state championship in 2022 as an eighth grader and has since been flooded with scholarship offers from all across the country.

With Seaborn officially receiving an offer from coach Saban and Alabama, Roll Tide Wire reached out to get the young gunslinger’s thoughts on the offer and what it means to him.

Below is our exclusive interview with Trent Seaborn!

What does the offer from Nick Saban and Alabama mean to you?

“It’s incredible. Coach Saban is definitely one of the greatest football coaches of all time, and Alabama is one of the greatest programs of all time. And to be able to receive it on a day our team went undefeated and won the 7v7 championship there was just the best – because of how much my teammates and coaches mean to me – they’re like me family, truthfully.”

What about Alabama interests you the most?

“Alabama isn’t just great because of the winning – it’s the mindset behind their process that I really love. At Thompson, Coach Freeman has a process that if the players buy into 100%, we are going to get the results we want, both individually and as a team. And Alabama is just like that. Hard work, commitment, sacrifice, accountability, doing what you’re supposed when you’re supposed to and how you’re supposed to — those are all characteristics of Alabama and Coach Saban and I love that.”

What’s your relationship with new Alabama OC, Tommy Rees like?

“I’ve gotten to spend quite a bit of time with him already, at Junior Day this year. And again this weekend we caught up some also. He’s great. He’s so down to earth, easy to talk to. He makes you feel real comfortable and makes me feel real welcome. I’m looking forward to getting to know him more, seeing how he coaches and learning more about his process with quarterbacks. That’s something that’s really important to me – finding out the details about how I would be developed.”

Thompson has produced some elite athletes over the years. What makes that program such a great pipeline?

“It all starts with God and great coaching and leadership from Coach Freeman and everyone he has put in place in the program. My faith is the most important thing to me, and I know that as long as I keep God first, He will guide me and keep me on the right path. Coach Freeman’s faith is the same and he shares it with us. He coaches us so hard but he also makes sure we know he loves us. They’ve got a great process for developing us and really it just comes down to us players buying in and committing to it. We don’t have to figure out what to do on our own – it’s mapped out, and it’s just up to us to put in the work. You can’t cheat the work – if you’re true to your work, God will honor that and you’ll find success comes with it.”

For those that aren’t aware, explain your relationship with the Tagovailoa's.

“Gosh I’ve known the Tagovailoas since I was like 5 or 6. Coach Galu used to give a free workout for the entire island on Sundays, and my Dad would drive from the North Shore all the way to Ewa Beach. Coach Galu saw me throwing and talked to my Dad about giving me more training on the side, and it just kept going from there. He trains us and pushes us just as hard as he does Tua and Taulia, and it’s that passion for grinding and getting better that I really learned a lot about from Coach Galu. He always says “You can’t cheat the work,” and that’s been sort of how we always approach all of this. When the Tagovailoas moved to Alabama, my family moved to Colorado, and I kept coming out to see them and train with Coach Galu. We would also watch Taulia’s and Tua’s games and got familiar with Coach Freeman and Thompson. The competition level in Alabama, especially 7A Region 3, is incredible. And we knew it would be a great place to come, compete, work hard and hopefully one day be good enough to play college football.”

