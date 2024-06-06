Class of 2026 wide receiver receives offer from Nebraska

A class of 2026 wide receiver has received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kohen Brown is a 5-11 175-pound recruit from Waxahachie High School out of Waxahachie, Texas.

Brown’s offer came from wide receiver coach Garrett McGuire.

“After a great camp and conversation with Garrett McGuire, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Husker football.”

In eight games last season, he made 11 catches for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Nebraska is the sixth school to offer the wide receiver a scholarship. He’s also received scholarships from North Texas, Sam Houston State, Tulsa, UNLV, and UTEP.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire