Class of 2026 QB target Noah Grubbs praises UNC during recent visit

Can you believe the start of college football season is just four months away?

We’ve been celebrating the NFL Draft here in Tar Heel Nation, with star UNC quarterback Drake Maye going third overall to the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but we’re equally as excited about the future.

North Carolina held its Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 20, with the main focus a quarterback competition between Conner Harrell and Max Johnson. The latter will be gone in two years, as Johnson’s currently a junior, leaving the Tar Heel with a major need for more quarterbacks in the future.

Luckily for UNC, one of its Class of 2026 targets in 4-star quarterback Noah Grubbs, left the Spring game with a strong impression.

“My visit was great,” Grubbs told Tar Heel Illustrated’s Lee Wardlaw. “It meant a lot to my family and I that Coach Mack Brown and Coach Chip Lindsey really prioritized us on the visit. The university means more to my family than anyone could imagine. Honestly, we were blown away.”

One area in particular Grubbs liked – how North Carolina’s offense is so quarterback-focused.

“Yes, I really like his (Coach Chip Lindsey’s) offense, and he lets the quarterback ‘just play’ without thinking,’ Grubbs said. “It’s ‘easy read,’ and I love how balanced the offense is. Coach Lindsey really knows how to make it simple for the quarterbacks to go through their progressions and make decisions. It also showcases a lot of our ability to stretch the field vertically.”

You’ll want Grubbs in Chapel Hill even more after seeing his high school statline, as he has a whopping 5,263 yards and 66 touchdowns in just 24 total games.

Grubbs, the nation’s third-ranked quarterback, is also getting looks from Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M and UCF.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire