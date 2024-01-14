Class of 2026 QB recruit calls Florida his ‘dream school’

Lake Mary High quarterback Noah Grubbs was in Gainesville to visit the Florida Gators on Saturday, and the class of 2026 signal-caller left town with an offer in hand.

Although most schools are just starting to push with the class of 2025, elite quarterbacks operate on a different recruiting schedule. Grubbs is ranked No. 33 overall in the class of 2026 by Rivals, and 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong described him as “one of the more sought-after passers in the country.”

Wiltfong spoke with Grubbs after the visit and learned that UF has been on his list for some time.

“That was my childhood dream school,” Grubbs told Wiltfong. “I grew up a Gator fan so this is a big deal for me! I feel like Coach Napier really trusts his process for recruiting quarterbacks and I know they took some time before they offered but now I feel like I’m their guy!”

#AGTG After a great Junior Day and conversation with @coach_bnapier, I am extremely blessed and honored to have received a POWER 5 OFFER from THE University of FLORIDA 🐊 #GoGators @CoachRyanO #BTruQBTraining @baylintrujillo pic.twitter.com/8JOwSvqlP5 — Noah Grubbs ✞ (@NoahGrubbsQB) January 13, 2024

Florida isn’t the only SEC team in this race, though. Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M have offered. The Gators will also have to beat out Michigan, which is coming off a national championship.

Grubbs also sat down with On3’s Keith Niebuhr to expand on the visit.

“My visit was a 10 out of 10,” he said. “It was strictly a business trip for my family and I. I’ve been up to Gainesville multiple times at camps … This was all about me wanting to know where I stood with them in my recruitment process. Because this is the one school I really wanted and Coach (Ryan) O’Hara and (Coach Billy) Napier let me know that answer fairly quickly today when Coach Napier offered me once I stepped into his office.”

Grubbs confirmed that he plans to return to Florida in the spring. He’ll be in town for the Orange and Blue Game and for a few summer camps.

