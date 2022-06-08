Class of 2026 prospect with strong Rutgers football ties gets an offer

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read
Chris Hewitt Jr. got an offer from Rutgers football over the weekend, putting Rutgers as the first offer for the eighth-grader. His connections to the program certainly run deep to say the least.

His father was a former assistant at Rutgers and his uncle is Matt Hewitt, who is currently the assistant safeties coach at Rutgers (and got a ton of love from Saturday’s camp, with several Holy Trinity players underscoring his coaching style).

Chris tweeted about the offer following the Rutgers football camp, where he earned the offer:

 

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back looks like a chip off the family block. His father, Chris Hewitt Sr., is currently the secondary coach with the Baltimore Ravens and was a former NFL defensive back with the New Orleans Saints. His uncle was a standout safety at Arkansas.

The younger Hewitt is curently at Calvert Hall (Towson, MD), one of the top programs in Maryland.

