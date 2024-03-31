Class of 2026 offensive tackle Marlen Bright is offered by Rutgers football

Rutgers football officially joined what is an already crowded recruitment for New Jersey offensive lineman Marlen Bright.

A class of 2026 offensive lineman from DePaul Catholic (Wayne, New Jersey), Bright pulled in an official Rutgers offer on Saturday while taking a visit for a spring practice. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive tackle already holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Saturday’s spring practice saw some of the best recruits in the region in attendance at Rutgers.

Bright is projected to be one of the top offensive tackles in the nation this fall and then moving into his senior season. He is explosive at left tackle, getting out of his stance effortlessly and engaging with power and physicality.

He doesn’t disengage till the whistle, finishing off his blocks.

As he enters his junior season, he certainly has some very strong building blocks to his game.

On Saturday following his official visit, Bright tweeted about the offer. The social media post tagged Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano as well as his father, Depaul’s account on X and Latish Kinsler.

A former college standout at Cincinnati, Kinsler is now an NIL adviser and mentor for some of the top prospects in the region.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire