Class of 2026 edge rusher Zion Elee talks recent Rutgers football

In late March, Zion Lee was offered by Rutgers football, adding another Power Five program into a crowded recruitment.

A class of 2026 prospect, Elee plans to visit Rutgers football sometime this month.

Elee is an edge rusher from Joppatowne (Joppa, Maryland). He checks in at 6-foot-5, 225-pound who has a strong offer list that includes Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin among others.

His offer from Rutgers came on a call with head coach Greg Schiano.

“I was excited to receive an offer straight from a head coach. That’s how you know it ain’t a game,” Elee told Rutgers Wire. “The program is great in my opinion with a nice, building defense and they also bring put a lot of players in the league.”

In late March, Elee took an unofficial visit to Maryland.

Following the offer from Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights are doing well with Elee in his recruitment.

“It’s up there in my top schools for now,” Elee said. “But I haven’t made an official top five, opportunities still rolling in.”

