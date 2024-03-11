Will class of 2026 defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler visit Rutgers this spring?

Jermain Kinsler, a class of 2026 defensive lineman, is scheduled to have a busy spring. One of the top defensive linemen in New Jersey, Kinsler is a name to watch and already boasts an impressive Power Five offer list, including Rutgers.

Kinsler transferred from Florida to Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey) this past season. A likely four-star, Kinsler is 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds and has an impressive offer list.

Among his offers are Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

This spring, Kinsler will be taking a trip to a Power Five offer nearly every weekend. His tentative schedule as of now includes:

Tennessee (March 23)

Miami (March 28)

Florida (March 30)

Florida State (April 2)

In addition, Rutgers Wire has learned that Kinsler will be taking an unofficial visit to Rutgers at some point this spring. This could possibly be for the annual Spring Game.

He is currently living with his uncle, Latish Kinsler.

A former college football player at Cincinnati and in the NFL, Kinsler is now an advisor to prep football players throughout the college recruitment process including Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals.

Latish Kinsler’s son is Jordan Kinsler, a running back at Rutgers.

