Class of 2026 cornerback visits UNC Thursday

There has never been a shortage of offense on the UNC football team, especially in recent years with the likes of Sam Howell, Drake Maye, Omarion Hampton and Josh Downs.

The same can’t be said on the defensive side of the ball.

Last year, North Carolina’s defensive struggles were highlighted by consecutive losses to UVA and Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels started the season pretty solid on defense, most notably with a 9-sack performance against South Carolina, but faltered after the Miami (FL) game.

Several UNC defensive players have already transferred out, leaving the most underperforming unit even more thin, but some good news arrived on campus Thursday.

Demari Clemons, a 3-star cornerback (according to his X account) from Buffalo, NY, took an official visit and spent time at football practice on Thursday.

What a day in Chapel Hill. Practice was great seeing guys fly around competing from the beginning to the last period. Can’t wait to get back on campus..WEGOTACTION @CoachMackBrown @CoachCwarren @TarHeelsFB @CoachCwarren @__alexwhite @GBoyer_UNC@CoachJasonJones pic.twitter.com/BrooOa9pjX — Demari Clemons (@ClemonsDemari) April 4, 2024

Clemons has already shown a penchant for tackling and finding the ball in his first two varsity seasons, recording 80 tackles and picking off four passes. These numbers would fit in well on North Carolina – last season, no defensive back had more than 64 tackles or three interceptions.

If UNC truly wants Clemons, it has some convincing to do. His 247Sports recruiting page say he holds offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Based on his social media earlier, it’s fair to say Clemons is interested in becoming a Tar Heels.

Let’s hope that’s a 2-way street.

