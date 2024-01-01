Class of 2025 WR prospect plans to visit Florida Gators this spring

Florida football is looking to get a head start in recruiting the class of 2025.

Robinson High School (Tampa, Florida) wide receiver Armando Becerril was given an offer from the University of Florida last Tuesday, adding to his short list of offers which also includes Florida A&M. The high school senior is elated to get offered by Florida and wants to visit the campus sometime in the Spring.

Becerril told Swamp247 that he initially missed the phone call while playing catch in his yard.

“When Florida offered me, I was excited, and I knew that it was a blessing from God,” Becerril said. “I was outside throwing the ball with my brother, my mom called me inside and told me to call my head coach back because I missed his call, and that’s how I found out.”

Becerril said it’s a blessing to receive the offer from Florida because it’s been a dream school of his to represent on the football field.

The Tampa, Florida, native is not ranked yet on the 247Sports scales but his stat card speaks for itself, racking up five total touchdowns and 508 scrimmage yards during the 2023 season while splitting time as a running back and wideout for his former team at East Bay High School.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire