Class of 2025 wide receiver Taz Williams impressed by Penn State on recent visit

It’s no secret that, while Penn State fans are wanting this coaching staff to land elite talent across every position, all eyes are on what recruits wide receivers coach Marques Hagans can pull in.

Based on the overall targets the second-year Nittany Lions coach is pursuing, he is clearly swinging for the fences in attempting to land some of the premier talents across the country.

With just one receiver commitment currently in the class, there is still plenty of work to be done for Hagans and James Franklin to overhaul their wideout room.

The good news is plenty of their top targets are still available, and they seem to be leading for two of them.

One player they would love to land is Taz Williams, who is playing high school football in the state of Texas.

Ranked as a four-star in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, the Pittsburgh native is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands at 6-foot and 185 pounds.

This process won’t be an easy one to win for Penn State, but they put themselves in a fantastic spot coming out of his official visit this past weekend.

Williams spoke with Mike Roach of 247Sports about his experience coming out of that trip and he seemed very impressed by what took place. He said “it went better than I expected” calling attention to the family atmosphere within the program and the plan they laid out for him to play early and become an impact player. He enjoyed his time hanging out with the current players and loves Franklin and the staff he’s put together (subscription required).

Even though he’s originally from Pittsburgh, that’s not necessarily giving the Nittany Lions a leg up.

His recruitment has gone national, getting courted by SMU, Ohio State, and Texas A&M who he’s all previously visited, and Michigan, who he’s visiting this weekend.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, they have the Wolverines as a heavy favorite to land him at 67.5 percent, but based on the feedback coming out of his trip to Happy Valley, Penn State has put themselves in a good spot to potentially win this one.

Williams will announce his decision on July 13 following the conclusion of all his official visits as that gives him and his family time to discuss everything before making his commitment.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X, Facebook, and Threads.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire