Class of 2025 tight end Bear Tenney schedules recruiting trip to Colorado

Another talented class of 2025 prospect has scheduled a recruiting visit to Colorado, as three-star tight end Bear Tenney announced Friday that he’ll be in Boulder on March 30.

The Buffs, via multiple coaching staffs, have been linked to Tenney for some time now. In the spring of 2022, Tenney visited then-head coach Karl Dorrell’s program and was later re-offered by former tight ends coach Tim Brewster that December.

Even though Brewster is now in Charlotte, Colorado, along with new TE coach Brett Bartolone, remain high on Tenney.

Back in August, Tenney named CU to his top 12 schools. The Buffs are now in his top five along with Utah, Washington, Georgia and Florida. He’ll be visiting those four other colleges as well this spring.

The 6-foot-5 Tenney recently spoke with On3’s Phillip Dukes about his relationship with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his staff:

Tenney, who will spend his upcoming senior season at Lehi High School in Utah, told Dukes that he’s now up to 245 pounds.

The 247Sports composite ranks Tenney as the No. 23 TE in his class.

