Class of 2025 TE Hayden Bradley commits to Ole Miss football over Penn State, Michigan, others

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football's 2025 recruiting class has secured its first tight end.

Hayden Bradley, a three-star prospect out of Buford, Georgia, announced his commitment to the Rebels via social media on Saturday afternoon.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Bradley is ranked as the No. 784 prospect in his class by the 247Sports Composite. He is also considered the No. 39 tight end in the cycle and the 85th-ranked prospect in the state of Georgia.

Bradley chose the Rebels from an impressive list of offers. Florida, Penn State, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas A&M had been among his other suitors.

He joins a 2025 Ole Miss class that ranked 31st in the country before his commitment.

