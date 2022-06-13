Class of 2025 standout Ja’elyne Matthews talks Rutgers football plus Ohio State and Penn State visits

Jae’lyne Matthews is one of the top class of 2025 recruits in the nation, the Toms River North standout bursting onto the national scene over the past two months.

His recruitment has the looks and feel of being a four-star recruit who ends up being an All-American. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle is coming off a strong season where the freshman started for the varsity

This past fall, Matthews pulled in his first offer from Rutgers with UConn and Boston College offering weeks later. Then this spring, things really took off with 247Sports reporting offers from Cincinnati, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

In an interview over the weekend, Matthews talked about his upcoming visits, in particular to two Big Ten football programs. He also discussed Rutgers football where he went to camp last weekend.

Check out what Ja'elyne Matthews had to say about his upcoming summer visits and camps!

Ja'elyne Matthews on his upcoming visits and camps

“I camped at Rutgers a week ago but for visits, I’m going to visit Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.”

Ja'elyne Matthews on his recruitment with Ohio State football

“They, of course, are a huge name in college football and I know I’m a freshman but I’m pretty interested in their program and can’t wait to see what they have to offer.”

Ja'elyne Matthews on his relationship with Ohio State football

“Right now it’s a pretty good relationship; we are definitely building it though.”

Ja'elyne Matthews on where things stand with Penn State football

“I love how they treat me like family even though I haven’t been there yet.”

Ja'elyne Matthews on recently attending a Rutgers football camp

“It was super cool working with the coaches. I love how they treat me every time I come up to the campus and the facility and I love hanging out with the players. We have gotten really close during the recruiting process.”

Ja'elyne Matthews on the Rutgers football rebuild

“I feel like the coaches are doing exactly what they said they were going to do when they said they are building back up the program.”

