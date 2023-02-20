This class of 2025 safety is visiting the Swamp in March

The Florida Gators offered four-star Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland) safety Faheem Delane back in January, and now he’s locked in a March visit with the team.

Gators Online initially reported that Delane had plans to visit Florida in the “first weekend of March,” at the beginning of the month. Almost two weeks later, 247Sports confirmed that report with a more firm March 4 date.

This will be Delane’s first trip to the Swamp, but he’s been in touch with outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson for a while now. Delane is looking forward to meeting him in person and getting to meet more of the staff.

Plenty of Power Five programs are pursuing Delane. Alabama, FSU, LSU, Ohio State and Miami are just a few names that have offered him a scholarship so far. As an elite member of the class of 2025, he’s likely to pick up a few more over the next two years.

It’s good for Florida to get started on Delane early, and a visit should give him a better idea of whether UF is the right fit for him or not. He already emulates former Gator CJ Gardner-Johnson on the field, which is a good sign for Florida.

Delane is not yet ranked by 247Sports, but On3 and Rivals have him listed as a four-star recruit. He’s currently No. 18 overall on the On3 consensus and is No. 3 among safeties in the class of 2025.

