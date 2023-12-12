Class of 2025 running back Jabree Coleman, who has a Rutgers offer, de-commits from Georgia

Philadelphia running back Jabree Coleman opened up his recruitment over the weekend, the star running back de-committing from Georgia. Coleman holds an offer from Rutgers football.

A four-star running back in the class of 2025, Coleman plays for Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia. He is considered one of the top recruits in the nation with an offer list that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee and West Virginia among others.

He checks in as the No. 137 recruit in the nation per ESPN.

In January, Coleman visited Rutgers along with several other recruits where they took in the men’s basketball game against Ohio State. Coleman tweeted about the love he received from Rutgers fans at the game:

I think Rutgers fans show the most love… #chop🪓 pic.twitter.com/l1uQRxBG2J — Jabree Coleman (@ColemanJabree) January 15, 2023

Coleman is one of the top running back prospects in the nation. The On3 Industry Rankings has Coleman as the No. 191 player in the nation.

He committed to Georgia in July and was the first verbal as part for their 2025 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire