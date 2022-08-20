Class of 2025 recruit Jaelyne Matthews pulls in an another SEC offer

New Jersey offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews got another prominent offer this week, this time from the SEC.

On Friday, Matthews was offered by the staff at Tennessee. The Volunteers are now the third SEC program to offer the offensive lineman who is preparing for his sophomore season at Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.).

He is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman who can play either offensive tackle position. He was recently named to the second team as a Maxpreps All-American for their list of top sophomores in the nation.

His first offer came from in-state program Rutgers last fall. Since then, he has Power Five offers from Boston College, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse and Texas A&M. And now, of course, Tennessee.

Related

Brady Quinn: Big Ten media rights deal is huge, hints at Big Ten & Notre Dame partnership

Matthews tweeted about the offer from Tennessee football on Friday afternoon.

Matthews possesses great size as a Power Five prospect. He moves well and generates good power from his legs through his base.

Related

Rutgers football recruiting target Nnamdi Udeogu gets another Power Five offer from the ACC

He does a nice job of blocking down the field as well, showing good agility and athleticism to open holes at the second level.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire